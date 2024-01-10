Credit: Kareem Elgazzar-USA TODAY Sports

Not too long ago, Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Charles Omenihu voiced his displeasure about his team’s upcoming playoff matchup against the Miami Dolphins, which will be seen exclusively on Peacock, NBC’s owned streaming service. Omenihu called it “insane” that fans must sign up for a monthly subscription to watch a standalone playoff game for their favorite team.

While he hasn’t exactly changed his previous tune about calling the decision to play on Peacock “insane,” — and he certainly has backers in Bill Simmons and Mike Francesa, among others — Omenihu decided to take matters into his own hands. And he should get credit for doing so.

Following the reaction to his response, Omenihu took to social media and told fans that he wanted them to be able to watch the Chiefs play on Saturday. And for that, he was giving away 90 three-month Peacock memberships.

Alright Chiefs Kingdom, I saw the comments and want y’all to be able to watch us play…So, I’m giving away 90 3-month Peacock memberships! To enter to win, reply to this tweet with why you should get picked. Picking winners Friday! — Charles Omenihu (@charless_94) January 10, 2024

In reading the comments, some fans pointed out that the game will be available on broadcast television in the local Kansas City market, so Omenihu would be better suited to blessing those who are out of the market with the subscriptions.

Omenihu’s initial criticism of the exclusive Peacock broadcast highlighted a more significant issue of accessibility and fan experience. His subsequent action, giving away subscriptions, shows a player genuinely concerned about fans and willing to step up, even if it’s outside his usual role.

Maybe this highly anticipated matchup will result in more viewers for Peacock. Omenihu, however, is not convinced.

In any event, the initiative deserves credit for raising awareness and offering a tangible solution, even if limited. It’s a player putting fans first and challenging the status quo.

