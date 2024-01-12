(Credit: I Am Athlete)

Ashley Nicole Moss, the former co-host of I Am Athlete, announced on social media Thursday that she would be joining the Paramount/CBS Sports family.

“I’m so excited to be joining the Paramount/CBS Sports family, as well as having an opportunity to work with CBS Sports HQ. For a media company this prestigious to value my intellect in sports while also encouraging me to remain authentic is both exciting and surreal. It’s an honor to be part of this era of sports media, and I look forward to growing and learning from some of the best in the business. My hope is to resonate with the current fans while also bringing in new ones. I plan on being here for years to come.”

i’m excited. i’m grateful. i’m blessed. and i’m dedicated to getting better every day, in every way. the marathon continues. @CBSSports @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/oE3hvhNFdJ — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) January 11, 2024

Moss’s role at CBS Sports hasn’t yet been disclosed, but presumably, she’ll be on an-air talent. Moss was a co-host for IAA — the media company founded by former NFL wide receiver Brandon Marshall and hosted alongside Adam “Pacman” Jones and Lesean “Shady” McCoy.”

Before joining CBS, she worked with the podcast network for 11 months, from January to December 2023. Before that, she was the first Black woman to lead Sports Illustrated’s video vertical and digital series, Laces Out. Additionally, Moss has been an NBA contributor for SNY and co-hosted the Certified Buckets podcast for Uninterrupted.

She was named to the Forbes 30 under 30 list in November 2022.

[Ashley Nicole Moss]