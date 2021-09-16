Audio conversation app Clubhouse has already shown a strong desire to get into sports, partnering with the NFL for exclusive rooms around April’s NFL draft and with the NHL for Media Day rooms at the Stanley Cup Final. Now, they’re teaming with The SpringHill Company, the sports and entertainment company led by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, for “audio programming that best elevates authentic conversation surrounding big moments in sports and culture.” Here’s the schedule of what they have planned from a release sent out Thursday:

SpringHill has a series of rooms planned throughout September, starting today with Meet The Hosts of Certified Buckets at 4pm EST / 1pm PST. See below for a sneak peek into the September lineup: Thursday, 9/16 – 4pm EST – Meet The Hosts of Certified Buckets: Previewing the 2021-2022 NBA season plus hot topics in the culture, join the new hosts of UNINTERRUPTED’s Certified Buckets podcast — Ashley Nicole Moss, Lethal Shooter and Kristian Winfield.



Monday, 9/20 – 4pm EST – The Evolution of Black Quarterbacks: Black quarterbacks will talk about the stigmas, challenges and triumphs of being a Black man under center.



Thursday, 9/23 – 4pm EST – New Music Releases Everyone Is Talking About: The biggest albums in Hip-Hop are discussed and dissected by the genre’s most innovative and critical minds.



Monday, 9/27 – 4pm EST – Everything you need to know about NCAA NIL: College athletes are finally able to make money off their name and likeness. With a brand new landscape, there can be a lot of grey areas to navigate — this room will give you everything you need to know about the NCAA NIL policy.



Thursday, 9/30 – 4pm EST – Life Begins When The Game Ends: Authentic dialogue with artists, entertainers and influencers about their pivot away from athletic endeavors and how that decision ultimately paved the way for a new, rewarding career outside of sports. “Clubhouse and SpringHill share a focus on empowering creators and celebrating culturally relevant moments,” says Sean Brown, Head of Sports at Clubhouse. “I’m proud to welcome SpringHill to the Clubhouse family and partner with them to bring their distinct perspectives on sports culture and inspiring conversations to the global community at Clubhouse.”

This seems like a partnership that makes some sense. Clubhouse has found that sports certainly can be a market for them, as that’s an area where the idea of a room led by a couple of prominent names certainly has some appeal. And James and Carter have a lot of prominent sports people they can connect with to do this, both through existing people from Uninterrupted and through their other athlete contacts. (SpringHill itself is also drawing some investment attention recently, including possibly from RedBird Capital Partners, the new owner of the XFL.)

The Clubhouse app went live to everyone last month; it had previously been on an invite and waitlist system. It’s available on both Android and iOS platforms. SpringHill events will be in rooms under the SpringHill Live name, hosted from their new club.