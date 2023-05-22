One of AA’s traditions from yesteryear is to name a list of rising stars in sports media. Some of these rising stars are names that might be familiar as new faces in new places on national telecasts. Others may be broadcasters working their trade at regional networks who are on their way to bigger spotlights. Some have large social media numbers while others are still building a following. Ten years ago when we compiled this list, it featured such mainstays as Rebecca Lowe, Bomani Jones, and Pablo Torre. Who will we still be watching ten years from now? We asked our staff to give us their choices for 2023’s rising stars in sports media.

Trevor Immelman – For golf coverage, I was immediately drawn to how Trevor Immelman did during his first Masters coverage. Joining Jim Nantz could be an intimidating task, but he took it with poise and knowledge. And it looks like he’ll call the 18th tower home on CBS’s golf telecasts for years to come. – Jessica Kleinschmidt

Nate Tice – I’ll go with Nate Tice (son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Tice). He does excellent work at The Athletic as a writer and podcaster (he’s co-host of The Athletic Football Show with Robert Mays). He’s one of the best in the business at breaking down film, but he does so in a way that any football fan can understand and enjoy. He has a great blend of personality and smarts, with the ability to reach the football nerds and the casual fan. And it all makes him one of the best Twitter follows as well. – Matt Clapp

Joshua Perry – My rising star is Joshua Perry who has shown himself to be a smooth and insightful commentator across a wide range of formats. Perry has done well to make a name for himself doing local radio here in Columbus but has really shined in his work for the Big Ten Network where he was one of the better studio analysts across college football. Perry has since moved to calling actual games and evokes a bit of Charles Davis comparison as he really focuses on educating fans on the nuances of the game. Perry also cohosted a longform podcast series. It’s beyond clear to me Perry will be a tremendous asset for NBC in their first year carrying Big Ten football. – Ben Koo

John Fanta – John Fanta has quickly emerged as a knowledgeable, energetic, young voice, especially when it comes to college basketball. Fanta also hosts the Big East Shootaround and provides commentary for The Field of 68. – Michael Grant

Melanie Newman – Melanie Newman was a relative unknown in 2019, calling games at the minor-league level for the Red Sox’s Single-A affiliate in Salem, Virginia. Since then, she’s experienced a meteoric rise, handling sideline work and occasional play-by-play duties for Orioles games on MASN while recently becoming the voice of Friday Night Baseball on Apple TV+. Newman, who has also expanded her role at MLB Network, worked hard for this opportunity, breaking barriers in becoming one of the most respected women in sports media. Along with color analyst Jessica Mendoza, Newman made MLB history in 2021, forming the first all-female broadcast duo on a nationally-televised game. – Jesse Pantuosco

Mike Monaco – I’m going with Mike Monaco of ESPN/NESN. He got his start with the Pawtucket Red Sox, the one-time Red Sox AAA team where people like Gary Cohen, Dave Flemming, Dan Hoard, Andy Freed and Don Orsillo began their careers. He started filling in for Dave O’Brien on NESN calling Red Sox games when O’Brien is on ACC Network assignments. He’s also gotten good notice this season calling NHL games on ESPN. Monaco just turned 30 and he’s definitely on an upward trajectory. – Ken Fang

Jared Carrabis – Jared Carrabis has the innate ability to have a guest open up about his or her background. He develops trust with who he’s talking to and is entertaining to boot. Now that he’s with Draft Kings, I have the sense he’s going to get more opportunities to create an even bigger name for himself. – Jessica Kleinschmidt

Stephen Nelson – My choice is Stephen Nelson of the Los Angeles Dodgers. Nelson actually stepped back from a national role to a local role this season, leaving MLB and NHL Networks after a five-year stint to join the Dodgers. He’s serving as the team’s backup play by play announcer, filling in for past rising star Joe Davis during his national commitments for Fox. Nelson is a capable host and play by play broadcaster, and seems primed to become the full-time voice of either a team or a network in the near future. – Joe Lucia

Zora Stephenson – A former college basketball player, Zora Stephenson has already covered the Olympics, Notre Dame football, and became the first Black woman to do television play-by-play for the Milwaukee Bucks. She’s an inquisitive and refreshing presence. – Michael Grant

Callum Williams – I’m admittedly a bit biased, but one of my first sports jobs was working with Callum Williams when he did play-by-play for Sporting KC. Cal was in his early 20s at the time, and this was his first job in the United States, but he already set himself apart as a great soccer announcer who immediately embraced MLS and American soccer. Fans respected Cal’s honesty, and behind the scenes, Cal is a total professional. No ego, treats everyone with respect, and had an incredible maturity for someone his age. Ten years later, Cal’s only gotten better, and he’s definitely a diamond in the rough when it comes to soccer commentary. – Phillip Bupp

Connor Rogers – You’d be hard-pressed to find someone in sports media who wears as many different hats as Connor Rogers and does their job as well as he does. And Rogers doesn’t have an issue with spreading himself too thin, in fact, he’s dynamite at everything does, which easily makes him a rising star in the industry. If you’re a New York Mets or Jets fan, you’re probably familiar with Rogers and his work on SNY. After having a huge voice on Jets Twitter, Rogers has made himself a fixture for SNY’s New York Mets and Jets coverage. He’s also managed to significantly raise his stock when it comes to the NFL Draft and provides year-round expert coverage. He’s become a co-host of the largely successful NFL Stock Exchange podcast for Pro Football Focus and recently joined NBC Sports for its NFL Draft coverage and Fantasy Football Happy Hour. It’s only a matter of time before Rogers makes that full-time leap from local sports personality to national one. – Sam Neumann