Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews 15-time AMA motorcycle champion and NBC analyst for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series Ricky Carmichael. Jessica and Ricky discuss a wide range of topics including hating racing as a kid, his displeasure with the “GOAT” nickname, racing in NASCAR, and more.

  • 2:51: Welcome Ricky Carmichael to Short and to the Point
  • 3:03: Transition from racer to commentator to host
  • 5:59: Starting out in broadcasting
  • 8:08: Evolution of social media during Ricky’s career
  • 10:41: What is Ricky not good at?
  • 13:56: Importance of having confidence, or lack thereof
  • 15:51: Respecting opponents/being hard on yourself
  • 16:49: Hating racing at the beginning
  • 20:14: Racing feeling like a job
  • 22:40: High school
  • 24:04: Giving advice
  • 27:31: Revisiting the GOAT farm
  • 31:39 Baseball
  • 36:19: Catering to younger crowd in motorsports
  • 37:56: Being called the “GOAT”
  • 41:27: Hall of Fame voting talk
  • 43:40: Retirement
  • 48:06: Comfortable with embracing retirement
  • 48:31: NASCAR racing
  • 49:49: Difficulty going from motorcycles to NASCAR
  • 51:48: Keeping racing mentality going from motorcycles to NASCAR
  • 53:11: Daytona race track design
  • 56:22: What goes into track design?
  • 57:37: James Stewart’s growth as an analyst

About Phillip Bupp

Producer/editor of the Awful Announcing Podcast and Short and to the Point. News editor for The Comeback and Awful Announcing. Highlight consultant for Major League Soccer as well as a freelance writer for hire. Opinions are my own but feel free to agree with them.

