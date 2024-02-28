Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews 15-time AMA motorcycle champion and NBC analyst for the Monster Energy AMA Supercross series Ricky Carmichael. Jessica and Ricky discuss a wide range of topics including hating racing as a kid, his displeasure with the “GOAT” nickname, racing in NASCAR, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 2:51: Welcome Ricky Carmichael to Short and to the Point
- 3:03: Transition from racer to commentator to host
- 5:59: Starting out in broadcasting
- 8:08: Evolution of social media during Ricky’s career
- 10:41: What is Ricky not good at?
- 13:56: Importance of having confidence, or lack thereof
- 15:51: Respecting opponents/being hard on yourself
- 16:49: Hating racing at the beginning
- 20:14: Racing feeling like a job
- 22:40: High school
- 24:04: Giving advice
- 27:31: Revisiting the GOAT farm
- 31:39 Baseball
- 36:19: Catering to younger crowd in motorsports
- 37:56: Being called the “GOAT”
- 41:27: Hall of Fame voting talk
- 43:40: Retirement
- 48:06: Comfortable with embracing retirement
- 48:31: NASCAR racing
- 49:49: Difficulty going from motorcycles to NASCAR
- 51:48: Keeping racing mentality going from motorcycles to NASCAR
- 53:11: Daytona race track design
- 56:22: What goes into track design?
- 57:37: James Stewart’s growth as an analyst
Thanks for listening, and if you enjoyed the show, be sure to subscribe and leave us a positive review on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, and wherever else you get our podcasts.