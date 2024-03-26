Mar 24, 2024; Spokane, WA, USA; General view of March Madness logo in the first half between the Grand Canyon Antelopes and the Alabama Crimson Tide at Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With some substantial changes to this year’s NCAA Tournament broadcaster lineup, it’s once again time for you to grade them.

The process is the same as it’s always been. Give each broadcast team a grade from A to F. We’ll then tally up the grades and weigh them on the four-point scale, with an “A” grade being a 4, a “B” grade being a 3, and so on.

Remember, you’re grading the broadcasters as a team rather than as individuals, so take that into account when grading each.

Voting will be open through Friday, March 29 at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT, with results posted the following week.