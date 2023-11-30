Jessica Kleinschmidt hosts a roundtable with Awful Announcing writers/ WWE fans Ben Axelrod, Chris Novak, and Robert O’Neill to discuss CM Punk returning to WWE. The panel talks about Punk’s return at Survivor Series, potential future Punk storylines, Triple H bringing Punk back into the company, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:25: Welcome to Short and to the Point
- 2:11: Fan reaction to CM Punk’s return
- 3:52: How surprising was CM Punk returning at Survivor Series?
- 4:48: Media coverage on CM Punk’s return
- 6:38: CM Punk having the “It factor”
- 8:21: People not wanting to work with CM Punk
- 9:22: Potential future CM Punk storylines
- 11:34: Triple H bringing CM Punk back into WWE
- 14:50: Vince McMahon not bringing CM Punk back
- 16:08: Wrestling in Chicago
- 17:56: CM Punk’s MMA career and the transition from WWE to UFC
- 18:59: Was the timing right for WWE to embrace CM Punk?
- 21:04: Hot take CM Punk storyline
