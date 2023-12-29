Spike Eskin Spike Eskin on the Awful Announcing Podcast
Host Brandon Contes interviews WFAN VP of Programming and host of the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast Spike Eskin. Brandon and Spike discuss a wide range of topics including what happened with Carl Banks and how things are going, paid interviews, not liking JJ Redick, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown:

  • :41: Are people complaining more about WFAN or the 76ers?
  • 1:41: Receiving feedback
  • 2:55: Has WFAN gone into the toilet?
  • 6:46: “Evan and Tiki”
  • 8:06: How long does it take for Spike to give a show time to develop?
  • 9:51: Shaun Morash
  • 14:09: Benefits of being the third person on a two-person radio show
  • 15:18: Awareness of the attention WFAN gets in the media
  • 19:27: Carl Banks situation
  • 21:37: Surprise that Banks said he wasn’t coming back on?
  • 24:40: Was Banks’ segments entertaining?
  • 26:04: Banks’ reluctance to be critical on the show
  • 28:05: Gregg Giannotti defending Sal Licata
  • 29:10: Value of weekly paid interviews with players and coaches
  • 31:57: Aaron Rodgers being paid for being on Pat McAfee?
  • 34:26: Rodgers in NYC sports talk radio scene
  • 35:43: Does Spike listen to shows not on WFAN or CBS Sports Radio?
  • 36:48: Most talented sports radio/podcast host?
  • 39:30: Stugotz at WFAN?
  • 40:28: Mike Francesa part-time at WFAN?
  • 43:16: Having the task of replacing Craig Carton
  • 47:12: Role in replacing Angelo Cataldi
  • 48:13: Reaching out to people to replace Carton
  • 50:18: Thoughts on potentially replacing Boomer Esiason
  • 51:52: The appeal of local sports radio for retired athletes and coaches
  • 53:50: ESPN New York
  • 54:59: Podcasting
  • 56:43: JJ Redick
  • 58:00: Growing up as a Knicks fan
  • 59:43: Joe Beningo revealing texts with Robert Saleh

