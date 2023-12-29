Host Brandon Contes interviews WFAN VP of Programming and host of the Rights to Ricky Sanchez podcast Spike Eskin. Brandon and Spike discuss a wide range of topics including what happened with Carl Banks and how things are going, paid interviews, not liking JJ Redick, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :41: Are people complaining more about WFAN or the 76ers?
- 1:41: Receiving feedback
- 2:55: Has WFAN gone into the toilet?
- 6:46: “Evan and Tiki”
- 8:06: How long does it take for Spike to give a show time to develop?
- 9:51: Shaun Morash
- 14:09: Benefits of being the third person on a two-person radio show
- 15:18: Awareness of the attention WFAN gets in the media
- 19:27: Carl Banks situation
- 21:37: Surprise that Banks said he wasn’t coming back on?
- 24:40: Was Banks’ segments entertaining?
- 26:04: Banks’ reluctance to be critical on the show
- 28:05: Gregg Giannotti defending Sal Licata
- 29:10: Value of weekly paid interviews with players and coaches
- 31:57: Aaron Rodgers being paid for being on Pat McAfee?
- 34:26: Rodgers in NYC sports talk radio scene
- 35:43: Does Spike listen to shows not on WFAN or CBS Sports Radio?
- 36:48: Most talented sports radio/podcast host?
- 39:30: Stugotz at WFAN?
- 40:28: Mike Francesa part-time at WFAN?
- 43:16: Having the task of replacing Craig Carton
- 47:12: Role in replacing Angelo Cataldi
- 48:13: Reaching out to people to replace Carton
- 50:18: Thoughts on potentially replacing Boomer Esiason
- 51:52: The appeal of local sports radio for retired athletes and coaches
- 53:50: ESPN New York
- 54:59: Podcasting
- 56:43: JJ Redick
- 58:00: Growing up as a Knicks fan
- 59:43: Joe Beningo revealing texts with Robert Saleh
