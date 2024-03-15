Host Brandon Contes interviews ESPN WNBA and college basketball analyst and Basketball Hall of Famer Rebecca Lobo. Brandon and Rebecca discuss a wide range of topics including Caitlin Clark and the growth of women’s college basketball, going to the White House to interview Barack Obama filling out his bracket, her reaction to Kim Mulkey’s comments, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown:
- :47: How Rebecca and husband Steve Rushin met
- 3:03: How does Steve feel about the WNBA now?
- 4:38: Viewpoint of athletes now being on the media side
- 6:18: Being interested in media
- 7:37: Envisioning top women’s college basketball games doing better ratings than the NBA
- 9:05: Importance of Caitlin Clark to women’s college basketball’s growth
- 10:51: Clark’s impact on women’s college basketball already changing the WNBA?
- 12:08: Jay Williams’ Caitlin Clark take
- 13:52: Getting caught up in a take
- 15:08: Maya Moore “nasty woman’ comment
- 16:51: Filling out a bracket with Barack Obama
- 18:00: Going to the White House
- 19:01: Playing in the 1996 Olympics
- 20:20: Excitement level of the start of the WNBA at the time
- 21:23: Envisioning the WNBA 25 years later?
- 22:10: Equality among women’s and men’s college basketball
- 24:21: Last year’s championship game on ABC
- 25:39: Frustrating that women’s college basketball and WNBA constantly need to prove to be on a bigger platform?
- 26:51: NIL helping grow the WNBA?
- 28:04: NIL in college sports
- 29:10: College coaches expressing disdain for NIL
- 31:13: South Carolina-LSU fight, Kim Mulkey’s comments
- 33:17: Added excitement calling title games
- 34:20: Preparing for NCAA Tournament
- 35:45: Relationship between WNBA and media
- 38:03: Are there enough beat reporters at games every day in order to build trust with players?
- 40:04: Does the WNBA get unfairly judged in comparison to the NBA?
- 41:15: Steph Curry-Sabrina Ionescu competition at the NBA Skills Challenge
- 42:51: Ryan Ruocco
- 44:11: Knowing when to lay out for the play-by-play voice
- 45:42: Ruocco growing with the WNBA
- 47:36: Doris Burke
- 50:05: Working NBA games?
- 53:02: Coaching at the college or pro level?
