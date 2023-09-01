Parker Kligerman on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews Parker Kligerman, NBC NASCAR pit reporter and driver of the #48 Spiked Light Coolers Chevrolet in the NASCAR Xfinity Series. Contes and Carton discuss a wide range of topics including racing and broadcasting on the same weekend, how sim racing taught Parker for the real thing, Parker’s pick for NASCAR Cup Series champion, and more.

Here’s the full breakdown

:39: Getting into racing

2:30: Karting

4:45: Not coming from a racing family

7:39: eNASCAR team ownership

10:29: Accuracy of iRacing compared to the real thing

11:14: Growth of iRacing

13:41: Riverhead Raceway

14:14: Talent pool at local short tracks

16:40: Having the talent and finances to get far in racing

19:18: Is the commitment of being a broadcaster hurting the ability to be a Cup Series driver?

25:46: Would Parker leave NBC for a full-time Cup opportunity?

28:19: Should more high-level Cup teams be knocking on the door given the increased notoriety?

30:03: Resentment of seeing others getting Cup rides?

35:12: Broadcasting being the more secure job compared to driving

37:13: Racing and broadcasting at the same time

39:56: Current drivers who have a future in broadcasting

41:34: Are drivers more comfortable or more candid talking to Parker than to a reporter?

44:15: Getting inside information from other drivers

45:32: Has being a reporter and asking difficult questions gotten in the way of friendships?

46:51: Fan backlash?

49:05: Balancing the broadcasting/racing schedule throughout the week

51:43: Men and women competing together in racing

54:00: NASCAR Cup Playoff picks

55:02: Bubba Wallace making the playoffs

57:19: Wallace not speaking to media before Daytona

59:52: Michael Jordan as a NASCAR team owner

