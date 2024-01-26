Evan Washburn on the Awful Announcing Podcast

Host Brandon Contes interviews CBS NFL sideline reporter Evan Washburn. Brandon and Evan discuss working the Super Bowl, interviewing the teams who lose big games, Charissa Thompson’s sideline reporting admission, and more.

Evan will be on the sideline for the AFC Championship Game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Baltimore Ravens on Sunday 3:00 PM ET on CBS. Evan will also work Super Bowl LVIII, taking place February 11 on CBS and Nickelodeon.

Here’s the full breakdown:

:48: Being in hometown Baltimore for AFC Championship Game

1:39: Pre-Ravens fandom

2:37: What is Super Bowl week like?

4:24: Not staying for the Super Bowl when CBS doesn’t have the game

4:55: Working first Super Bowl

6:47: Freezing up/funny moments on a broadcast

7:49: Working with Ian Eagle and Charles Davis

9:02: College basketball work

9:37: Following college basketball during NFL season

10:40: Getting into broadcasting

12:43: Being in college

16:41: Media interests

19:56: More difficult to be accepted by coaches/players or broadcasting peers?

22:15: Working with Jim Nantz and Tony Romo

23:41: Challenges of joining the “A” crew late in the season

25:22: Tony Romo’s preparation

26:57: Wanting the chance to interview Taylor Swift?

28:04: Toughest interview?

32:00: “Competing” against the interview subject to get good answers?

33:15: Charissa Thompson

35:14: Did Thompson’s admission give sideline reporting a bad rap?

36:49: Fighting through crowds for interviews at the Super Bowl

38:56: Halftime interviews at the Super Bowl

39:41: Evan’s wife going into labor while Evan was meeting with Bill Belichick and Tom Brady

45:00: Info from pre-production meetings that Evan actually uses on the broadcast?

48:42: Knowing what info to use in advance

51:28: The art of making the most of your limited time in sideline interviews

53:26: Not wearing a hat on camera

