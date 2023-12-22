We review the best of 2023 on the Awful Announcing Podcast

It’s a special episode of the Awful Announcing Podcast. The first half of our show has host Brandon Contes sitting down with fellow members of the Awful Announcing staff. Ben Koo, Andrew Bucholtz, and Sean Keeley discuss the winners from the 2023 Awfulies, including Pat McAfee winning Sports Media Person of the Year, Stephen A. Smith winning Best Sports Debate Personality, and Greg Olsen winning Game Analyst of the Year.

Afterward, we put together a collection of clips from our first 30 episodes in 2023. We thank you for listening/viewing the podcast, and have a happy holiday season.

Here’s the full breakdown:

1:04: Pat McAfee as Sports Media Person of the Year

8:55: Kevin Brown suspended from Orioles as Top Sports Media Story

16:57: Greg Olsen as Game Analyst of the Year

26:46: Stephen A. Smith as Best Sports Debate Personality, First Take as Best Sports Debate Show, and Skip Bayless as Worst Sports Debate Personality

38:01: Disney selling ABC as Most Overblown Sports Media Story

39:33: College football changes in 2024

41:07: Ted Lasso as Best Scripted Sports TV Show

43:39: Bomani Jones on Stephen A. Smith entering politics (Episode 1)

45:31: Mark Schlereth on the softness of today’s NBA (Episode 6)

47:13: Brian Windhorst on covering LeBron James (Episode 7)

54:03: Craig Carton on getting the opportunity to return to WFAN (Episode 16)

55:12: Chris Myers on interviewing O.J. Simpson (Episode 18)

59:27: Pablo Torre on confronting Dan LeBatard about interviewing Donald Trump (Episode 20)

1:05:23: Michelle Beadle on LeBron James and Rachel Nichols’ roles in getting Michelle replaced on “NBA Countdown” (Episode 21)

1:10:45: Trey Wingo on working “SportsCenter” with Bob Ley on 9/11 (Episode 23)

1:15:45: Jay Crawford on Jalen Rose being banned from “First Take” (Episode 24)

1:22:20: Dan Patrick on anchoring “SportsCenter” with Keith Olbermann (Episode 26)

1:28:50: Jason Benetti on working with Bill Walton (Episode 29)

