Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews NBC Sports studio host Ahmed Fareed. Jessica and Ahmed discuss a wide range of topics including not making goals, adjusting to a national sports network, hosting Big Ten basketball on Peacock, and more.

  • 1:40: Welcome Ahmed Fareed to Short and to the Point
  • 2:27: Adopting teams as time goes on
  • 4:16: Connecting with the fans and the audience
  • 6:04: Satisfaction with working local news
  • 7:55: Not having goals
  • 9:04: Importance of not knowing what you’re talking about as a host
  • 11:12: Leaning on your analysts
  • 12:24: Changes in the industry since Ahmed started
  • 14:47: Balancing the preparation for covering a variety of sports
  • 16:48: Regional broadcasters becoming national broadcasters
  • 18:50: Peacock having Big Ten men’s basketball
  • 21:19: Balance between being entertaining and informative
  • 23:16: What is the typical Big Ten basketball fan?
  • 24:55: MLB Network
  • 29:35: What did Ahmed learn from doing local news that he’s using for national broadcasts?

