Host Jessica Kleinschmidt interviews NBC Sports studio host Ahmed Fareed. Jessica and Ahmed discuss a wide range of topics including not making goals, adjusting to a national sports network, hosting Big Ten basketball on Peacock, and more.
Here’s the full breakdown.
- 1:40: Welcome Ahmed Fareed to Short and to the Point
- 2:27: Adopting teams as time goes on
- 4:16: Connecting with the fans and the audience
- 6:04: Satisfaction with working local news
- 7:55: Not having goals
- 9:04: Importance of not knowing what you’re talking about as a host
- 11:12: Leaning on your analysts
- 12:24: Changes in the industry since Ahmed started
- 14:47: Balancing the preparation for covering a variety of sports
- 16:48: Regional broadcasters becoming national broadcasters
- 18:50: Peacock having Big Ten men’s basketball
- 21:19: Balance between being entertaining and informative
- 23:16: What is the typical Big Ten basketball fan?
- 24:55: MLB Network
- 29:35: What did Ahmed learn from doing local news that he’s using for national broadcasts?
