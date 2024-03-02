Credit: College Football Smothered & Covered

Former CBS Sports college football writer Barrett Sallee announced Thursday that he has joined OutKick as a college sports contributor.

Happy to announce that I'm now a college sports contributor over at @Outkick. Excited to be part of the team and provide you the best college football commentary on the interwebs. pic.twitter.com/A0KtYGXikM — Barrett Sallee ?? (@BarrettSallee) February 29, 2024

“Happy to announce that I’m now a college sports contributor over at [OutKick],” wrote Sallee on X. “Excited to be part of the team and provide you the best college football commentary on the interwebs.”

Sallee’s first piece for OutKick, a defense of court-storming and field-storming at college sporting events, went live on Thursday.

I restarted CFB Smothered and Covered at the beginning of February. Now that's it's March (or close), I'm happy to announce that I will be a college sports contributor at @Outkick. Here's the first story on a solution to field- and court-storminghttps://t.co/tw04g16vvI — Barrett Sallee ?? (@BarrettSallee) February 29, 2024

The longtime college football writer and podcaster ended his stint at CBS Sports on January 31, saying at the time that his Smothered and Covered podcast show would be revived with a rebranded name.

“January 31 is my last day with CBS Sports,” Sallee wrote. “It’s been a great seven seasons with the company, and I will cherish the friendships that I have made while along the way. Smothered and Covered is coming back and will be better than ever. The new show will cover the entire college football world and be re-branded as College Football Smothered and Covered.”

Sallee also continues to co-host college football shows on SiriusXM, including College Sports Sunday on SiriusXM College Sports Radio channel 84.

Before CBS Sports, he wrote for Bleacher Report and various other outlets and print publications.

