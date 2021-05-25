NBCOlympicsSoccerTelemundoBy Sean Keeley on

Even if you don’t know Andres Cantor by name, you most certainly know him by the way he does play-by-play for soccer goals.

The “GOOOOOOOOOL” guy is going to be in your ear during much of NBCUniversal’s soccer coverage during the Tokyo Olympics regardless of which of their networks you watch games on (assuming they happen). Along with his normal duties doing play-by-play for Spanish-language Telemundo Deportes, NBCU announced Monday that Cantor will handle play-by-play for select matches in English in Tokyo as well.

The 2021 Games mark Cantor’s fifth time calling Olympic soccer matches for Telemundo and the second time he will have called Olympic soccer matches in English, having done so during the 2000 Sydney Games for NBCU. No stranger to the big stage, he’s also called eight FIFA World Cups and two FIFA Women’s World Cups.

More than just being the guy who says GOOOOOOOOOL for an incredibly long time, Cantor also brings plenty more panache and excitement to all sorts of calls, making him a must-listen during some of the biggest soccer matches of the year.

“I am humbled and honored to join my excellent colleagues from NBC Sports in announcing games in English and I hope to bring my passion and love of the game to what will surely be a memorable tournament,” Cantor said in a press release.

But hey, if all you’re interested in is hearing the man say GOOOOOOOOOOOOOL a lot, just hope for a lot of scoring and you won’t be disappointed.

