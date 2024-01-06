Credit: Tony Granato

Last month, Tony Granato announced that he would be stepping away from his role as an NHL analyst for NHL Network and NBC Sports Chicago temporarily after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

“My family, faith, and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already,” Granato wrote in a post on X on Dec. 10.

Granato has since begun treatment and things appear to be going so well that the 59-year-old former NHL player and coach is set to rejoin the NBC Sports Chicago broadcast this Sunday.

He announced the good news on X.

I am excited to be back and joining @BoyleNBCS and @CaleyChelios for Sundays @NHLBlackhawks game vs Calgary. Pregame starts at 1:30 on @NBCSChicago. I will be working remotely and it will be with my new @Panger40 haircut! ? Let’s go Hawks! pic.twitter.com/R8DkMUjVwl — Tony Granato (@TonyGranato) January 5, 2024

I am excited to be back and joining [Pat Boyle] and [Caley Chelios] for Sunday’s [Chicago Blackhawks] game vs. Calgary,” wrote Granato. “I will be working remotely and it will be with my new [Darren Pang] haircut!”

Pang, the Blackhawks’ lead color commentator, sports a very bald head, similar to Granato’s hairline following treatment.

Granato spent 13 seasons in the NHL with the Los Angeles Kings, New York Rangers, and San Jose Sharks. He was the head coach of the Colorado Avalanche for three seasons and at the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach for seven seasons. He was also the head coach for Team USA at the 2018 Winter Olympics.

[Tony Granato]