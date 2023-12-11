Tony Granato, an NHL analyst for both NHL Network and NBC Sports Chicago, has announced that he will be temporarily staying away from his roles after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.
While the 59-year-old Granato grappled with sharing the news on social media, he took to X over the weekend to share that he’d be stepping away from his analyst duties for now.
“I debated how to share this news, but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as NHL Network,” he wrote on X. “I was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week.
“I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news. My family, faith and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already. With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will.”
In March, Granato joined NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks studio broadcast after being fired as the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach.
The former NHL player and coach received an outpouring of support on social media.
Always a class act. ❤️❤️Tony❤️❤️ https://t.co/SuGqalKktP
My brother in law is an amazing man, I'm so lucky to get to know him as I have. This week has been rough for all his friends and family of course , but positivity and strength run through Tony. Always a fighter, we send our best Tony…❤️ https://t.co/qffHOr7HP7
Your Blackhawks family is with you ❤️ https://t.co/FSTUHrg6YI
Sending healing wishes to a terrific guy. Stay strong, Tony. https://t.co/38AeqGpyH6
We’re with you for the fight https://t.co/vBPGPOkCTr
No better man in hockey than this man. Tony Granato. ???? https://t.co/zI9owjdRqL
Wishing all the best to one of the game’s great guys… https://t.co/YzunEVlCBD
We are all with you @TonyGranato https://t.co/2crC3Ub2ad
In 2016, Barry Melrose, who stepped away from ESPN after a Parkinson’s Diagnosis, told Awful Announcing in a Q&A that when it relates to Grantao, there is “no tougher SOB in the world.”
Best wishes to Tony and his family as he works through his unfortunate diagnosis.
This piece initially featured an incorrect photo due to a wire service labeling mistake. We regret the error.