Oct 7, 2022; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Wisconsin Badgers head coach Tony Granato yells from the bench during the NCAA men’s hockey game at the Schottenstein Center. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch Ncaa Hockey Wisconsin Vs Ohio State

Tony Granato, an NHL analyst for both NHL Network and NBC Sports Chicago, has announced that he will be temporarily staying away from his roles after being diagnosed with a form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

While the 59-year-old Granato grappled with sharing the news on social media, he took to X over the weekend to share that he’d be stepping away from his analyst duties for now.

“I debated how to share this news, but I will be taking a temporary leave of absence from NBC Sports Chicago and the Blackhawks broadcasts, as well as NHL Network,” he wrote on X. “I was recently diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma and will begin treatment this week.

“I wish I could reach out to everyone individually, but felt like this was the best way to share the news. My family, faith and friends will be my strength to help me through my treatments. I appreciate all the love and support I have received already. With the holiday season here, cherish the times with your loved ones, as I know I will.”

In March, Granato joined NBC Sports Chicago and the Chicago Blackhawks studio broadcast after being fired as the University of Wisconsin men’s hockey coach.

The former NHL player and coach received an outpouring of support on social media.

Always a class act. ❤️❤️Tony❤️❤️ https://t.co/SuGqalKktP — Neil Smith (@NYCNeil) December 11, 2023

My brother in law is an amazing man, I'm so lucky to get to know him as I have. This week has been rough for all his friends and family of course , but positivity and strength run through Tony. Always a fighter, we send our best Tony…❤️ https://t.co/qffHOr7HP7 — Ray Ferraro (@rayferraro21) December 11, 2023

Your Blackhawks family is with you ❤️ https://t.co/FSTUHrg6YI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) December 11, 2023

Sending healing wishes to a terrific guy. Stay strong, Tony. https://t.co/38AeqGpyH6 — Howie Rose (@HowieRose) December 11, 2023

We’re with you for the fight https://t.co/vBPGPOkCTr — Wisconsin Hockey (@BadgerMHockey) December 11, 2023

No better man in hockey than this man. Tony Granato. ???? https://t.co/zI9owjdRqL — BucciOT.Com (@Buccigross) December 11, 2023

Wishing all the best to one of the game’s great guys… https://t.co/YzunEVlCBD — Helene Elliott (@helenenothelen) December 11, 2023

In 2016, Barry Melrose, who stepped away from ESPN after a Parkinson’s Diagnosis, told Awful Announcing in a Q&A that when it relates to Grantao, there is “no tougher SOB in the world.”

Best wishes to Tony and his family as he works through his unfortunate diagnosis.

This piece initially featured an incorrect photo due to a wire service labeling mistake. We regret the error.