Next Wednesday’s NHL on TNT broadcast of the Panthers-Penguins game will have another viewing option for fans. Paul Bissonnette will host the “Chiclets Cast” during the game. The alternate broadcast will be available on truTV and Max, with the standard broadcast airing on TNT.

? NEXT WEDNESDAY ? Catch the Penguins-Panthers on TNT, and a special “Chiclets Cast” airing live on @truTV and @StreamOnMax ? pic.twitter.com/eGe7iNoLdx — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) February 8, 2024

Bissonnette will be joined on the Chiclets Cast by various special guests and the crew of Barstool’s Spittin’ Chiclets podcast.

While other networks have leaned into alternate broadcasts for live events, TNT Sports hasn’t gone quite that heavy. Most games have instead aired a direct simulcast on truTV (including The Match, the NHL Winter Classic, various MLB and NHL Playoff games, and US Soccer matches).

However, there have been exceptions for TNT Sports. During the NLCS in October, truTV aired an alternate broadcast called Peloteros, featuring several Latino players. In years when TNT Sports airs the Final Four and National Championship, Team Stream broadcasts have aired on TNT and truTV.

Branching out into an alternate broadcast during an ordinary-looking regular season game is a logical step to work out any kinks before potentially expanding in the playoffs. Given how comfortable Paul Bissonnette and the Spittin’ Chiclets crew are together, it shouldn’t take all that much effort to their chemistry to translate to an alternate broadcast.

