The New York Islanders surrendered a 2-0 third period lead to fall to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Monday night.
But following the heartbreaking defeat, the ire of Islanders fans wasn’t directed at the team’s defense or head coach Lane Lambert, but rather MSG broadcaster Brendan Burke.
Why? Shortly before Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong scored Detroit’s first goal of the game seven minutes and 55 seconds into the third period, Burke made the unforgivable decision to actually reference that New York was in the midst of a two-game shutout. As one might imagine, his social media mentions quickly filled with fans legitimately upset that he had “jinxed” the team.
@brendanmburke No joke, that was an awful jinx last night. Rookie move! Only after the game is over not during! Ask @ButchGoringMSG what Billy Smith would have done if a reporter, or player, or child even spoke to him about his shutout streak during a game !Don’t do it again!!!
— Tom Niemczyk (@ThomasNiemczyk) October 31, 2023
@brendanmburke You don't tug on Superman's cape.
You don't spit into the wind.
You don't pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger. And you don’t talk about streaks during the game ! @ButchGoringMSG #isles #rookiemove #jinx
— Tom Niemczyk (@ThomasNiemczyk) October 31, 2023
That goal is 100% on the islanders broadcast team. Why would u talk about how long it's been since a goal during a shutout? @MSGNetworks great job assholes.
— Tyler Czajkowski (@tylercza15) October 31, 2023
Man I cringed when you talked about them not letting up goals. Whether you believe in it or not, you have to admit you talked about it, and within the next minute or so Detroit scored. Love your broadcast, but do us fans a favor and don't talk about shutouts. Bad JUJU! 🙂
— Steve (@McGuiness1015) October 31, 2023
That’s on you pal.
Why would you do that?
Do better
— SoLu Broadcasting (@SoLuBroadcasts) October 31, 2023
Whereas some broadcasters might have gotten defensive, Burke took the chiding in stride. That’s not to say he accepted fault, however. Rather, the Islanders broadcaster passed the buck to a fan in Massapequa who made the even more egregious mistake of switching his seating position midway through the game.
“Wasn’t me,” Burke posted to the social media platform X (formerly Twitter) after the game. “I have it on good authority some guy in Massapequa was sitting on the wrong couch cushion in the third period.”
Burke’s humorous response prompted other fans to weigh in with their own versions of breaking superstition.
My fault…I crossed my legs the opposite way right before the first Wings goal & didn't switch back until the PP when they were down 3-2. I take no responsibility for OT though…they are just abysmal after 60 minutes.
— Have Another Donut (@HADbroadcast) October 31, 2023
I started to charge my phone right before the goals, I think that may have had something to do with it
— Those Pesky Isles (@HunziJake) October 31, 2023
I went upstairs to put my kids to bed and the score went from 2-0 to 2-3 in a second. I take the blame, should’ve just let my kids stay up
— spudknickerbocker (@spudknickerbock) October 31, 2023
One of Burke’s colleagues, Quinnipiac University play-by-play announcer Phil Giubileo, also chimed it, making it clear where he stands on the idea of jinxes.
“To my PxP and non-sportscaster friends – no such thing as an announcer jinx,” he wrote. “The players cannot hear you on the ice! Some announcers choose to have fun with it or not, but fans should never take that out on the PxP’er.”
To my PxP and non-sportscaster friends – no such thing as an announcer jinx. The players cannot hear you on the ice!
Some announcers choose to have fun with it or not, but fans should never take that out on the PxP’er.
Brendan Burke was quite gentle w/his retort ?!… pic.twitter.com/Cu7FhHAMh7
— Phil Giubileo (@philgpbp) October 31, 2023
Giubileo is absolutely right. That fan in Massapequa, on the other hand, clearly has some explaining to do.