Credit: Thomas Salus-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Islanders surrendered a 2-0 third period lead to fall to the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Monday night.

But following the heartbreaking defeat, the ire of Islanders fans wasn’t directed at the team’s defense or head coach Lane Lambert, but rather MSG broadcaster Brendan Burke.

Why? Shortly before Red Wings forward Daniel Sprong scored Detroit’s first goal of the game seven minutes and 55 seconds into the third period, Burke made the unforgivable decision to actually reference that New York was in the midst of a two-game shutout. As one might imagine, his social media mentions quickly filled with fans legitimately upset that he had “jinxed” the team.

@brendanmburke No joke, that was an awful jinx last night. Rookie move! Only after the game is over not during! Ask @ButchGoringMSG what Billy Smith would have done if a reporter, or player, or child even spoke to him about his shutout streak during a game !Don’t do it again!!! — Tom Niemczyk (@ThomasNiemczyk) October 31, 2023

@brendanmburke You don't tug on Superman's cape.

You don't spit into the wind.

You don't pull the mask off that old Lone Ranger. And you don’t talk about streaks during the game ! @ButchGoringMSG #isles #rookiemove #jinx — Tom Niemczyk (@ThomasNiemczyk) October 31, 2023

That goal is 100% on the islanders broadcast team. Why would u talk about how long it's been since a goal during a shutout? @MSGNetworks great job assholes. — Tyler Czajkowski (@tylercza15) October 31, 2023

Man I cringed when you talked about them not letting up goals. Whether you believe in it or not, you have to admit you talked about it, and within the next minute or so Detroit scored. Love your broadcast, but do us fans a favor and don't talk about shutouts. Bad JUJU! 🙂 — Steve (@McGuiness1015) October 31, 2023

@brendanmburke That’s on you pal. Why would you do that? Do better — SoLu Broadcasting (@SoLuBroadcasts) October 31, 2023

Whereas some broadcasters might have gotten defensive, Burke took the chiding in stride. That’s not to say he accepted fault, however. Rather, the Islanders broadcaster passed the buck to a fan in Massapequa who made the even more egregious mistake of switching his seating position midway through the game.