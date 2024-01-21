Credit: Zoom

There’s no love lost between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers fans as the two teams tangle in the NFL Playoffs on Saturday.

However, there was one thing they and all other NFL fans watching at home could agree on. That new Zoom commercial is horrible.

During a commercial break in the first quarter of the playoff matchup, legendary soccer announcer Andrés Cantor appeared on TV screens across the nation. Cantor, who is famous for his “¡Gooooooooooool!” calls that last for well after the goal in question has been scored, reworked his catchphrase for Zoom, or in this case, “¡Zoooooooooooom!”

As the commercial progressed, Cantor’s call could be heard in the background for the nearly 30-second run.

Zoom has already locked up the Most Annoying Commercial of the Year award. ? pic.twitter.com/dS3RRB9D6q — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) January 21, 2024

Giving “stick to sports” a whole new meaning, audiences did not seem to be in any mood to deal with Zoom during an NFL game after staring at it for their entire workweek.

This was truly the worst thing I've ever heard on TV. https://t.co/cKZRLDxAwG — Matt Clapp (@DaBearNecess) January 21, 2024

That Zoom commercial is the worst thing I’ve ever heard pic.twitter.com/nqO8hd0Te8 — DB (@DB501BOY) January 21, 2024

I think you did the impossible and managed to unite the entire Internet with that commercial, @Zoom pic.twitter.com/JXPNIpLigd — Steve G (@steveg42090) January 21, 2024

A federal ban on that Zoom commercial — Justis Mosqueda (@JuMosq) January 21, 2024

burn that zoom commercial to the ground then drop the ashes into acid — erin alyce (@herooine) January 21, 2024

It might horrify everyone who hated this version to know that there’s an even longer version of the ad on YouTube, in which Cantor goes for a full 33 seconds.

The truly terrifying part is the realization that if we’re seeing this commercial during this round of the NFL Playoffs, we’re likely to have to watch it again next week, and perhaps even again during the Super Bowl.

