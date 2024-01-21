Credit: Zoom
There’s no love lost between Green Bay Packers and San Francisco 49ers fans as the two teams tangle in the NFL Playoffs on Saturday.

However, there was one thing they and all other NFL fans watching at home could agree on. That new Zoom commercial is horrible.

During a commercial break in the first quarter of the playoff matchup, legendary soccer announcer Andrés Cantor appeared on TV screens across the nation. Cantor, who is famous for his “¡Gooooooooooool!” calls that last for well after the goal in question has been scored, reworked his catchphrase for Zoom, or in this case, “¡Zoooooooooooom!”

As the commercial progressed, Cantor’s call could be heard in the background for the nearly 30-second run.

Giving “stick to sports” a whole new meaning, audiences did not seem to be in any mood to deal with Zoom during an NFL game after staring at it for their entire workweek.

It might horrify everyone who hated this version to know that there’s an even longer version of the ad on YouTube, in which Cantor goes for a full 33 seconds.

The truly terrifying part is the realization that if we’re seeing this commercial during this round of the NFL Playoffs, we’re likely to have to watch it again next week, and perhaps even again during the Super Bowl.

