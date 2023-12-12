Photo credit: ABC

Tom Brady’s looming broadcast career at Fox has been met with a lot of skeptics, but count Troy Aikman as a believer.

NFL audiences largely enjoy what Aikman has to say about the sport, it’s why ESPN pays him $18 million per year to anchor their Monday Night Football booth. But during this week’s Monday Night Football matchup between the New York Giants and Green Bay Packers, Aikman was clamoring for Brady’s analysis.

Early in the third quarter, the Giants botched a punt, handing the ball back to Green Bay in the red zone. Aikman couldn’t keep from laughing at the special teams’ ineptitude in the game, prompting the former Dallas Cowboys quarterback to call on Brady.

“I watch this and I’m just wondering, if Tom Brady’s watching this game – what is he saying right now?” pic.twitter.com/VfqwKzLyou — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023



“You know, I just, I watch this and I’m just wondering, if Tom Brady’s watching this game, what is he saying right now?” Aikman asked. “Tom, text me if you’re watching.”

Aikman’s interest in what Brady has to say likely stemmed from the seven-time Super Bowl champion recently putting the entire league on blast. During a recent appearance on The Stephen A. Smith Show, Brady ranted about the current state of the league, claiming the quality of play isn’t what it once was, faulting rule changes, coaching, and a lack of fundamentals.

Surely, Brady would have a lot to say about the botched punt and the overall lack of fundamentals on display throughout the Giants-Packers game. But everyone will have to wait for Brady to complete his gap year before joining Fox to offer his analysis on a weekly basis next season. If only ESPN had a high-priced quarterback turned broadcaster in their booth to provide some blunt analysis.

“We will read the text verbatim, Tom,” Joe Buck insisted as he attempted to lure Brady to weigh in. “So, whatever it is, keep it clean.”

Brady never texted Aikman. Or at least, the booth never read a text from Brady, keeping everyone on their toes for whenever he finally makes it into the lead NFL broadcast booth for Fox.

[Monday Night Football]