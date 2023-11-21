FOXBORO, MA – JANUARY 22: New England Patriots Quarterback Tom Brady talks to the media during a press conference to address the under inflation of footballs used in the AFC championship game at Gillette Stadium on January 22, 2015 in Foxboro, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

Tom Brady has been enjoying his gap year before taking over the lead analyst chair at Fox Sports with his mega multi-million dollar contract. But he’s still been keeping an eye on today’s NFL and if his comments to Stephen A. Smith are any indication of how honest and open he will be on television, Brady could have a very good career ahead of him.

Although Brady sat down with Stephen A. for almost half an hour, the clip that the show’s Twitter account posted certainly made waves on social media. The GOAT said “there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL” as he commented on the state of the current product the shield is putting out on the field. Specifically, Brady lamented the current state of coaching, fundamentals, and rules from the league that have hurt the entertainment factor.

“I think there’s a lot of mediocrity in today’s NFL” – @TomBrady pic.twitter.com/xyZ1q3ztUg — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) November 21, 2023

If anyone should be able to comment on the quality of football, it’s Tom Brady – the man who has won 7 Super Bowls, 5 Super Bowl MVPs, 3 Regular Season MVPs, 15 Pro Bowls, and holds pretty much every record on the books.

The NFL’s business has never been better with ratings continuing to rise and more revenue pouring in than ever before. But as far as the product on the field, the NFL is succeeding in spite of itself this year. League-wide, scoring is down the last two seasons to the lowest it has been since 2010. The rules have never been more complex with most hits either illegal or controversial. And quarterback play has never been more desperate in the modern era where rookies and backups are starting all over the league due to injuries and poor performance. The Jets will start Tim Boyle this week after former #2 overall pick Zach Wilson’s play finally became unsustainable following Aaron Rodgers’ achilles injury.

When Brady does step in the booth, hopefully he’s willing to call out poor play when he sees it. But hopefully the product somehow improves to the point where doesn’t need to for everybody’s sake.