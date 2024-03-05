Photo credit: Patrik Walker

The Dallas Cowboys don’t have a quarterback problem, according to Troy Aikman, but they have to keep moving forward with Dak Prescott.

Aikman and Prescott made an appearance Tuesday afternoon as honorary chairmen for The Children’s Cancer Fund’s “A Knight to Remember” Gala which will take place on April 19. After revealing the models, who were patients, for the annual fundraising event, Aikman and Prescott both answered some football questions.

If Jerry Jones was hoping to gain some negotiating leverage before Prescott enters the final season of his four-year, $160 million contract, he didn’t get it from Aikman. According to ESPN’s Monday Night Football analyst, the Cowboys need to get an extension done with Prescott.

Troy Aikman believes the #Cowboys and Dak Prescott will ultimately agree to a new deal. “He should be. He’s proven he can play at a high level.” pic.twitter.com/niu156W2gI — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) March 4, 2024



“I’ve been listening to you guys on television and radio, I mean, they gotta do his deal, don’t they?” Aikman told reporters. “Don’t we gotta free up some money? So he’ll be here for a little while longer and he should be. He’s proven he can play at a high level. I know that they’ve come up short as a team the last few years, but he’s been a great player in this league and his best years are still ahead of him.”

Prescott will be 31 years old when the season kicks off in September. Aikman already quarterbacked the Cowboys to three Super Bowls by the time he was 31, while Prescott has only won two playoff games and failed to advance further than the Divisional Round.

Prescott repeatedly leading the Cowboys to disappointing playoff exits has some wondering whether paying the quarterback top dollar is the right move for Dallas. But considering his history of regular season success, it would be nearly unprecedented for the Cowboys to move on from a quarterback with Prescott’s numbers. Aikman certainly wouldn’t.

[Patrik Walker]