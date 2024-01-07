Tedy Bruschi talking about officiating on hits on Justin Fields. (The Comeback on Twitter.)

Apparent NFL officiating inconsistencies are always a matter of debate, especially when it comes to how officials handle particular players. But many of those debates come from a team’s fans or from local sports media members. It’s a bit more unusual for them to come from a panelist on a national NFL pregame show. But that’s what ESPN’s Tedy Bruschi did on Sunday NFL Countdown this week, saying that NFL officials don’t flag defensive players for late hits on Chicago Bears’ quarterback Justin Fields when he slides or for using unnecessary force to take him down in cases where he isn’t sliding. Bruschi said the non-calls with Fields are a contrast to how the officials handle other quarterbacks:

“I’ve seen enough of him getting hit when he slides, getting hit illegally when these should be called. …Listen, man, you’ve got a franchise quarterback here, and these guys, they’re teeing off on this guy. And these officials think just because he’s big, strong, and fast, that when he starts to slide, he really doesn’t mean it. ‘I’ve got to slam him down, I’ve got to do things like this, because, ref, how am I supposed to bring him down?’ When are the officials going to give him the respect that he deserves? Because this can be the future of the league in this guy’s case right here.”

Of course, this discussion has been going on elsewhere. Similar arguments on Fields have been made by many at the local and national levels. Here’s what Adam Hoge of CHGO said on this this week:

.@AdamHoge might blow a gasket if the NFL Officials don't give Justin Fields ONE personal foul penalty this year! pic.twitter.com/aUJg6kiCjm — CHGO Bears (@CHGO_Bears) January 1, 2024

But it’s notable to see something so critical of NFL officiating, and so critical of how officiating has handled one particular player, on a national pregame show from a rights partner. That’s out of the norm. And it adds to what’s been an unusual year in terms of the amount and tone of criticism levied at NFL officials.

