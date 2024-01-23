Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Many around the NFL were shocked when the Seattle Seahawks decided to have head coach Pete Carroll transition into an advisory job with the organization.

After he was let go, his friend Snoop Dogg immediately called him and asked how he was feeling about it all.

“Pete Carroll — I called him the minute they fired him, because that’s my friend,” Snoop said while on a media roundtable promoting his latest movie The Underdoggs. “His spirits were up high and he was looking forward to another team calling him.

“That’s what coaches do, they don’t go ‘Oh man, they fired me, I’m going to lose my mind. [It’s] ‘Nah, who is the next team in town, I would love to coach there. Oh, they got a great quarterback, they need this.’ That’s what we do as coaches.”

The two have been friends for a while. You could often see Snoop on the sidelines at practice during Carroll’s time with USC.

Who wouldn’t support bringing Pete Carroll back to USC in an advisory/admin role to the football program? …and Snoop. Snoop can come too ?#FightOn✌? pic.twitter.com/fo8i2xmXVm — Arrogant Nation✌? (@FightOnRusty) January 10, 2024

Snoop also added that there was one particular team Carroll was interested in coaching after his Seahawks tenure ended.

“He wanted to go to the [Los Angeles] Chargers,” Snoop replied when asked by Fox Sports’ Martin Rogers. “That’s what he wanted. But I don’t know if they want him.”

Carroll has detailed the “difficult” situation that went down with Seattle and that he didn’t feel as though his time as head coach was over.

“The difficult part is, if you guys could know, it’s really hard because they’re not football people,” Carroll told Seattle Sports 710 AM earlier this month. “They’re not coaches, and so to get to the real details of it is really difficult for other people.”

[Fox Sports]