Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

While the Seattle Seahawks were victorious in their Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals, they didn’t get the help they needed to make the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers victory over the Chicago Bears ensured that the Seahawks would be watching the playoffs from home.

That, along with the way that some of the Seahawks were acting in the locker room after the bittersweet win, led to a tweet from one of the team beat reporters and a sharp response from Pro Bowl safety, Julian Love.

Following the game, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, shared a video of several Seahawks players in the locker room, smoking celebratory cigars. Bell’s caption read: “Cigars—but not playoffs—in Seahawks’ locker room after last-game rally win at Arizona.”

Bell followed up by noting that veteran players like Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were not partaking. He also reposted a response from former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who said, among other things, that “The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess.”

Very noticeable that Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks, among other veteran #Seahawks, were not taking part. Wagner says this is youth on display. He says later, just now, the younger players need to learn how to win. @thenewstribune https://t.co/rKBoY7ZgWQ — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 8, 2024

The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess. I could say a lot of things right now because I’m shaking with anger but I’ll just say I’m really disappointed. pic.twitter.com/ePoFQw7UPE — Jon Ryan (@JonRyan9) January 8, 2024

Love later responded to Bell’s original message. In doing so, he clarified that the cigars were not in response to missing the playoffs but were to celebrate the birth of his son.

“Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg,” Love said in a response. “These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys.”

Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg. These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys. https://t.co/tZzJX9PyJG — Julian Love (@_jlove20) January 8, 2024

Bell replied, saying “Thank you for the clarification for the cigars. Never thought or intended to portray you were celebrating not making the playoffs.”

Thank you for the clarification for the cigars. Never thought or intended to portray you were celebrating not making the playoffs. — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) January 8, 2024

Love’s son was born on Dec. 23, a day before Seattle’s Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

