Seahawks star Julian Love called out one of the team's beat reporters for assuming the team was celebrating missing the playoffs. Photo Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports Dec 18, 2023; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) celebrates on the bench after his second interception of the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports
NewspapersNFLTwitterBy Michael Dixon on

While the Seattle Seahawks were victorious in their Week 18 game against the Arizona Cardinals, they didn’t get the help they needed to make the playoffs. The Green Bay Packers victory over the Chicago Bears ensured that the Seahawks would be watching the playoffs from home.

That, along with the way that some of the Seahawks were acting in the locker room after the bittersweet win, led to a tweet from one of the team beat reporters and a sharp response from Pro Bowl safety, Julian Love.

Following the game, Gregg Bell of The News Tribune, shared a video of several Seahawks players in the locker room, smoking celebratory cigars. Bell’s caption read: “Cigars—but not playoffs—in Seahawks’ locker room after last-game rally win at Arizona.”

Bell followed up by noting that veteran players like Bobby Wagner and Jordyn Brooks were not partaking. He also reposted a response from former Seahawks punter Jon Ryan, who said, among other things, that “The Seahawk way is a bit different these days I guess.”

Love later responded to Bell’s original message. In doing so, he clarified that the cigars were not in response to missing the playoffs but were to celebrate the birth of his son.

“Insinuating that we’re celebrating not making playoffs is weak Gregg,” Love said in a response. “These cigars were given to me to celebrate the birth of my son & I waited until the end of the season to share a moment with my guys.”

Bell replied, saying “Thank you for the clarification for the cigars. Never thought or intended to portray you were celebrating not making the playoffs.”

Love’s son was born on Dec. 23, a day before Seattle’s Week 16 win over the Tennessee Titans.

[Gregg Bell on Twitter/X, Julian Love on Twitter/X]

About Michael Dixon

Michael is a writer and editor for The Comeback Media. He is Bay Area native living in the Indianapolis area. Michael is also a big nerd when it comes to sports history and to a slightly lesser extent, all history. Beyond that, loves tacos, pizza and random Seinfeld quotes.

Feel free to voice your agreements or disagreements. If you do so respectfully, Michael will gladly respond in kind.

Twitter: @mfdixon1985 (mostly personal but a lot of sports)/@mdixonsports (All work/sports related)

Email: mdixon@thecomeback.com

View all posts by Michael Dixon