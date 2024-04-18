Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

In December, Pat McAfee challenged Roger Goodell to “nut up” and “put your big boy pants on” and appear on his show.

More than four months later, Goodell is answering the call, with McAfee revealing that the NFL commissioner will join The Pat McAfee Show live and in person on Friday, April 26, as a part of the program’s coverage of the NFL Draft.

“We will finally have an opportunity to chit-chat with the man who has taken the NFL from ‘ha’ all the way to ‘ha!’ and has signed an extension to take it to ‘haaaaa!‘” McAfee said, as only he can. “We have a lot of questions. And I can’t wait to chit-chat with him. And I have been on the record as stating that what Roger Goodell is able to do speaking is something that not a lot of humans in the history of our existence can do.

“That’s why Roger Goodell is paid the big bucks, because he is the man that is in charge of corralling 31 billionaires and keeping a league in a trajectory that’s up and to the right. We have nothing but respect for him.”

BREAKING NEWS: @nflcommish will be joining the progrum LIVE in Detroit next Friday

As McAfee’s comments indicate, his “chit-chat” with Goodell will likely be friendly in nature. That’s not to say, however, that McAfee and his crew won’t ask good questions or that the interview won’t produce headlines. After all, Adam Silver’s appearance on PMS resulted in the NBA commissioner invoking Henry Kissinger while discussing his league’s role in international relations.

McAfee’s big announcement regarding his show’s draft coverage marks his second in as many days, as he revealed on Wednesday that Bill Belichick will make his media debut as a part of the program’s Draft Spectacular first round simulcast. Between Belichick on Thursday and Goodell on Friday, The Pat McAfee Show is certainly setting itself apart in an increasingly competitive landscape of NFL Draft coverage.

“I am so excited and grateful that we get to do this for a living,” McAfee said.

