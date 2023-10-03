Credit: ESPN

The “tush push” or “Brotherly Shove” has given a lot of people a good reason to talk about butt cheeks and Peyton Manning is leading the charge.

The ManningCast co-host spent an inordinate amount of time talking about and saying the words “butt cheeks” during the Monday Night Football game between the New York Giants and Seattle Seahawks.

During the first quarter, the Giants tried to convert on a 4th and 1 by using the play made famous by the Philadelphia Eagles. Unlike their NFC counterparts, New York didn’t quite have the pushin’ in the cushion to get the first down. On the replay, Manning noticed that Giants linemen Shane Lemieux and Mark Glowinski weren’t getting their hands on quarterback Daniel Jones’s tush quick enough.

“That guard’s gotta get his hand more on the butt,” said Peyton. “He’s gotta get it up in there a little more. He’s not pushing hard enough… He’s gotta have his hand on the butt and then go…. You’ve gotta push the right butt cheek specifically.”

Not too long after that, officials were reviewing a Kenneth Walker receiving touchdown when Peyton and Eli were once again transfixed by the role that butt cheeks played in the outcome.

“All we’re talking about is butt cheeks the rest of the game,” said Peyton. “It’s having a huge impact in this game.”

When guest Will Ferrell showed up in the second quarter, he understood that we were long overdue for a “butt cheek reference” at that point.

And by that point, all anyone wanted to talk about was butt cheeks.

Tush push fails; touchdown called back thanks to a grounded cheek. Big game for butts so far. — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) October 3, 2023

if the buttcheeks don’t land, you must let stand — Brian Floyd (@BrianMFloyd) October 3, 2023

Who knows what butt-related wonders await us in the second half?

[AA on Twitter, ESPN]