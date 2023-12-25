A screengrab from Nickelodeon Christmas 2023 NFL coverage. (CBS Sports on Twitter.)

Last year saw CBS roll out their Nickelodeon alternate game presentation for Christmas for the first time. This year, in advance of Nickelodeon’s first-ever Super Bowl alternate feed, they brought Nickmas back. And that included both new and returning favorites. To start with, check out their blimp and floating “broadcast booth”:

It's time for Nickmas! ? The Nick blimp is here! pic.twitter.com/5vbKCeY3Af — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

That broadcast booth features play-by-play voice Noah Eagle, analyst Nate Burleson, and Raphael of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, with Dylan Schefter as a sideline reporter:

The coolest booth in sports history ? pic.twitter.com/Z8eiY2hxzg — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

Interestingly enough, Raiders’ RB Josh Jacobs (who isn’t actually playing due to injury) got into the TMNT theme in warmups. But his Donatello shirt didn’t go over well with Raphael:

Josh Jacobs was rockin' the Donatello shirt in warmups… And Raphael couldn't stand it ? pic.twitter.com/RNYcmH6uXJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

Donatello is on the broadcast as well to explain penalties. Meanwhile, Michaelangelo is there with a pizza cannon:

Michelangelo has got a pizza cannon! ? And our cameras aren't safe ? pic.twitter.com/n0HSkNnNrN — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

The broadcast also had some Christmas touches, including “Santa stats”:

Santa's stats this Christmas are incredible ? pic.twitter.com/Rkc7iRebzt — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

Noah, Raphael and Nate are now interviewing Santa who is relieved after another busy night delivering presents faster than FedEx and UPS. pic.twitter.com/qNm4vax4d8 — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) December 25, 2023

And, of course, there was slime:

Trick play for our first TD of the day! ? IT'S SLIME TIME! pic.twitter.com/MVGYJnePeW — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 25, 2023

The one part of this most like the traditional CBS telecast? The focus on Taylor Swift.

Another Tay Tay reference. pic.twitter.com/efImvUaacY — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) December 25, 2023

Nickelodeon’s alternate NFL broadcasts started in 2021 with a Saints-Bears Wild Card game. Last year saw them do the first Nickmas game, as well as the 49ers-Cowboys Wild Card game. Burleson also hosts a weekly NFL Slime Time show on the channel, and this season will see them broadcast an alternate feed of the Super Bowl for the first time, with CBS Sports chair Sean McManus saying before the year “I think in many ways Nickelodeon is an added and incremental audience as opposed to an audience that’s being taken away from CBS.” So there’s likely to be much more Nick NFL content ahead.

