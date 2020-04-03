With most live sports suspended indefinitely thanks to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, plenty of networks are airing old games for programming. An interesting new one there is the NFL RedZone channel (the Scott Hanson-hosted one available on most cable providers, (but not AT&T U-verse), in some streaming bundles, and directly through the league, not the Andrew Siciliano-hosted DirecTV one called Red Zone Channel), which announced plans Friday to re-air their coverage of each Sunday from the 2019 season on consecutive days from April 6-22. Here’s more from their release:
Beginning Monday, April 6, NFL RedZone will replay every Sunday from the 2019 NFL season in chronological order for 17 consecutive days on the NFL RedZone network at 8:00 AM, 3:00 PM and 10:00 PM ET each day.
Provided below is the complete airing schedule:
-
Monday, April 6 – Week 1
-
Tuesday, April 7 – Week 2
-
Wednesday, April 8 – Week 3
-
Thursday, April 9 – Week 4
-
Friday, April 10 – Week 5
-
Saturday, April 11 – Week 6
-
Sunday, April 12 – Week 7
-
Monday, April 13 – Week 8
-
Tuesday, April 14 – Week 9
-
Wednesday, April 15 – Week 10
-
Thursday, April 16 – Week 11
-
Friday, April 17 – Week 12
-
Saturday, April 18 – Week 13
-
Sunday, April 19 – Week 14
-
Monday, April 20 – Week 15
-
Tuesday, April 21 – Week 16
-
Wednesday, April 22 – Week 17
Hanson also tweeted about his excitement over this:
Jacked for the return of #NFLRedZone and….. pic.twitter.com/RmEeO1BfT6
— Scott Hanson (@ScottHanson) April 3, 2020
It’s also notable to see someone providing archival whip-around content provided; most of what we’ve seen so far on the old games front has been individual games (and those are available through the NFL too for those who prefer that; individual games from 2009-2019 can be viewed through NFL Game Pass, which is free through May 31), but watching highlights of every game from a particular week may be more exciting to some (and it’s certainly more action-packed than an individual game broadcast). We’ll see how popular this proves to be.