On Wednesday, the NFL announced that they would be offering free NFL Game Pass subscriptions to fans, many of whom are stuck at home and all of whom are living without live sports in their lives.

The league also announced that a full game replay of a signature win from each team would be uploaded to its digital platforms. That started today, with the Chiefs’ Super Bowl win over the 49ers.

Here’s the full list of what’s included with Game Pass, including a game library dating back to 2009 (!) and full seasons of Hard Knocks and A Football Life. Note the differences for international subscribers: the game archive encompasses just the 2019 season, but also includes a live feed of NFL Network.

Game Replays — Replay games from 2009-2019 including full broadcast replays of games, commercial free in HD (International — 2019 season only)

–Includes Preseason (excluding 2009 season), playoff and Super Bowl matchups from the past 11 seasons (International — 2019 Season only)

— Condensed 45-minute game replays

— Access ‘All-22’ and ‘High Endzone’ angle footage with Coaches Film

— Exclusive NFL Game Pass Film Sessions

— NFL players and coaches take Brian Baldinger and Ron Jaworski inside the film room to break down game-winning plays and technique NFL Shows & Game Archives — 2019 episodes of NFL RedZone (International Only*)

— Previous seasons of NFL Originals such as Hard Knocks, Mic’d Up, & A Football Life Live NFL Network (International Only*) — 24/7 coverage of Free Agency, NFL Total Access and more

The Game Pass free subscriptions will run until May 31st for American fans, and all the way until July 31st for international fans (though the offer starts Thursday, instead of today). One big caveat for those fans outside America: the offer isn’t available in either Canada or China, and fans in Mexico don’t get the NFL Network feed.

But hey, it’s free. There isn’t much to complain about there. Two and a half months of free football? That’s a no brainer, especially if your team has been successful over the last decade.

[NFL]