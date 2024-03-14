Dianna Russini, The Dan Le Batard Show, Zach Wilson Screen grab: The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz
NFLBy Arthur Weinstein on

In the race to be first with breaking news, NFL insiders sometimes get it wrong. And in the feeding frenzy that erupts when NFL free agency starts each season, the potential for mistakes increases exponentially.

The NFL world saw that happen in real time Thursday afternoon with a pair of conflicting reports on former San Francisco 49ers defensive star Arik Armstead.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport tweeted at 3:59 p.m., “A dark horse emerges: The #Jaguars are closing in on a deal to add a huge presence to their defense, as they are set to sign former #49ers DT Arik Armstead, sources say.”

At almost exactly the same time, The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini tweeted, “Former 49er DT Arik Armstead is signing with the Bills, per sources.”

As it turns out, Armstead is headed to Jacksonville. Russini almost immediately deleted her post. A minute or two later, she tweeted a correction.

“My mistake, my source with the Bills who was in on Arik Armstead said done deal. Not with Buffalo. Deal is done with the Jaguars,” Russini posted.

Several minutes later, she posted another tweet explaining in detail the behind-the-scenes negotiations going on involving Armstead.

Sometimes, these errant reports can be a study in bad reporting. Other times, these errors are just honest mistakes, as in Russini’s case Thursday. If an NFL insider hasn’t made a handful of these errors, they’re either new at the job or they’re not trying hard enough.

Russini is widely admired for her work with The Athletic and before that, as an ESPN SportsCenter anchor and insider. She’s had her share of adventures through the years, including one hilarious tale she shared earlier this month on Pardon My Take. She was on the phone talking with an NFL executive about a story when her 1-year-old went No. 2 in the bathtub.

Cleaning up after Thursday’s errant report had to be a breeze compared to that little surprise in the tub. But yes, Armstead is indeed headed to the Jaguars, not the Bills.

[Ian Rapoport and Dianna Russini on Twitter/X]

About Arthur Weinstein

Arthur spends his free time traveling around the U.S. to sporting events, state and national parks, and in search of great restaurants off the beaten path.

View all posts by Arthur Weinstein