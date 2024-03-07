Credit: Pardon My Take

In the world of NFL insiderdom, breaking news waits for no man or woman. Turns out that’s true for children as well, regardless of whatever gross things they happen to be doing.

The Athletic’s Dianna Russini stopped by Pardon My Take this week to discuss her job and the perils that come with being an NFL insider.

Those perils often include dealing with ornery fans who don’t like the news you report, but sometimes the issue hits even closer to home. A little too close to home, perhaps.

Last season, Russini received a call from a source regarding Philadelphia Eagles news while she was bathing her two sons. She attempted to multitask the scoop and bathtime, but you know what they say about multitasking…

Every parent has dealt with poop in the tub. The worst. Especially when an NFL GM is calling you @PardonMyTake pic.twitter.com/YL7I6egLvl — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) March 6, 2024

“I take the call. I run and get a notebook, so I left them real quick, cause I have to write down the stuff that this person is sharing with me,” said Russini. “I’m so locked in on the information, I kind of had half my eye on the boys, and then my two-year-old jumps out. And Joey, my one-year-old is just sitting in there. And I look… and the two-year-old runs out, and he goes ‘Poop, poop.’ My one-year-old pooped in the tub.”

That’s bad enough, but then her house turns into the pie-eating contest from Stand By Me as her two-year-old starts throwing up.

“And by the way, I’m still on the phone and I’m horrified that this person could hear it too,” Russini said. “Thank God my husband walked in like a minute later. You have to kind of decide in those moments when nothing’s working ‘Am I gonna cry? Or just laugh at this s***?'”

The life of an NFL insider certainly is something…

[Pardon My Take]