On Monday, the NFL announced the host teams for its five international games in 2022.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will host the league’s inaugural game in Germany, which will take place at Munich’s Allianz Arena (sorry, not calling it the “FC Bayern Munich Stadium”). The NFL’s host team in its return to Mexico City’s Stadio Azteca will be the Arizona Cardinals. Finally, in London, the Jacksonville Jaguars will be the host team at Wembley Stadium, while both the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints will each host a game at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The NFL’s jaunt to Germany was announced earlier this month. At the time, I presumed that one of the four teams that was granted Germany as an international market would host, which was proven correct with the Bucs being named as a host. I said the same about the Mexico game, and the Cardinals are one of the nine teams holding the marketing rights in the country.

As for the London games, we knew the Jaguars would be hosting a game, and reports from earlier this month indicated that the Saints would also be a host. As for the Packers, this will be their first ever international game, and giving up a home game in a season with nine of them is probably more palatable than the alternative.

Matchups for each game, as well as where each game will air, have yet to be announced.

[NFL]