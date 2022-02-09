On Wednesday, the NFL announced that it would be heading to mainland Europe in 2022. The league will play a game in Germany in each of the next four seasons, with two games each being played in Munich and Frankfurt.

Back in the fall, the league announced that Munich, Frankfurt, and Dusseldorf were all in the discussion to host games.

In the league’s release, it’s noted that there will be five international games next year, up from two this past season and equal to the five that took place in both 2017 and 2019. Mexico will also host a game in 2022, along with the three London games.

The game in Munich is one of five international NFL games scheduled for 2022, along with one in Mexico and three in the UK — two will be played at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium as well as a Jacksonville Jaguars home game at Wembley Stadium. Home teams for the international slate will be announced in the coming weeks, though dates and matchups won’t be released until the 2022 NFL schedule announcement later this year. With the advent of a 17-game regular season, each team is required to stage at least one international game every eight years