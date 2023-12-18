Mina Kimes on her “The Mina Kimes Show with Lenny” podcast. (Mina Kimes on YouTube.)

This week’s ManningCast for the Philadelphia Eagles-Seattle Seahawks game (8 p.m. ET, ESPN2 and ESPN+) will feature a guest known for both their NFL analysis and their Seahawks’ fandom. That would be Mina Kimes, who will join that alternate broadcast with Peyton and Eli Manning.

Kimes, who signed a major extension with ESPN this fall, is known for her role in league-wide coverage on the network’s daily NFL Live and her The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny podcast (which is in conjunction with both ESPN and Omaha Productions, the same partnership involved in producing the ManningCast). But she’s also made her fandom for the Seahawks (and other Seattle teams) quite clear over the years. So it definitely makes sense to have her on this game in particular.

And Kimes has done some game broadcasting work in the past. So she has some experience with offering analysis during a live game, which should be helpful for fitting into this broadcast. And she definitely has the love for football Peyton Manning has described as the key requirement for ManningCast guests.

Kimes returned to TV and podcast work in November following maternity leave. She told AA then that she was thrilled to get to talk about football again. And now she’ll be bringing that to the ManningCast for this particular game. We’ll see how her guest appearance with the Mannings on this week’s broadcast goes.

