Drew Brees thrust himself into the center of controversy on Wednesday morning by focusing on the American flag when asked about players kneeling during the national anthem.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about "players kneeling again when the NFL season starts."@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

Just out of curiosity, I wonder how Brees feels about fans bringing these flags to Saints games.

Brees clearly doesn’t understand the point of kneeling during the anthem, given that he participated in #BlackoutTuesday this week and posted a Nelson Mandela quote on Wednesday.

Anyway, Brees’ comments has led to plenty of negative feedback, and one of the more unlikely sources has been his teammate and favorite target, Michael Thomas.

Thomas has been an active tweeter over the last week, spreading news of protests, acts of injustice, and messages of hope, but he went on something of a tweetstorm after the Brees clip went live. And while he didn’t specifically mention his teammate in the tweet, the timing cannot be coincidental.

He don’t know no better. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

We don’t care if you don’t agree and whoever else how about that. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) June 3, 2020

Brees attempted to clarify his comments, saying that he supports racial equality, justice, and the military.

I asked Drew Brees about reiterating his stance on the anthem (and the backlash over doing so). More to come, but among his responses: "I love and respect my teammates and I stand right there with them in regards to fighting for racial equality and justice. I also stand with… https://t.co/fAxchR69ns — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 3, 2020

(Brees continued): "… my grandfathers who risked their lives for this country and countless other military men and women who do it on a daily basis." Will share his full response in a news story shortly. https://t.co/eZlRRiHZWz — Mike Triplett (@MikeTriplett) June 3, 2020

Great to know everyone is on the same page here.