Peyton and Eli Manning took on a tough task Monday night covering two games on their ManningCast.

While fan reviews were mixed, sports media professionals applauded the Mannings’ effort.

The brothers brought their usual sense of humor, special guests, quirky moments and somehow balanced that all between the two Monday Night Football games.

Things got off to a slow start, with all the offenses struggling early. Peyton provided the first viral moment of the night. After Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams left their game against the Tennessee Titans with an injury, the Mannings talked about playing with unfamiliar centers.

“You kind of want your hands to be for one set of butt cheeks … so you don’t really want to share that with several,” Peyton said, before joking he knew former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday’s “butt cheeks as well as anybody.”

Comedian Nate Bargatze, Eli Manning and especially Peyton Manning go in depth on centers and butt cheeks. "I knew Jeff Saturday's butt cheeks as well as anybody. You don't want to use blindfold and butt cheeks together very often." pic.twitter.com/hK1AMA0VVQ — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

There were other notable fun moments, as when the brothers began joking about New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, and father, Tom DeVito, celebrating in the stands.

“Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh,” Manning said, referencing the Godfather character.

"Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh." – Peyton Manning having a lot of fun with Tommy DeVito's dad — and agent. pic.twitter.com/kTVg0CY6b0 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 12, 2023

Special guests Kirk Cousins, Will Compton, Taylor Lewan and comedian Nate Bargatze brought some interesting moments. Cousins’ appearance drew the best reviews. The discussion turned serious with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, as he and the Mannings predicted strategy from both sides in the Green Bay Packers-Giants game.

This was awesome. Peyton, Eli and Kirk all reacting the same way to the coverage. #ManningCast pic.twitter.com/VzIllwcG11 — BigHeadBS? (@BigHeadBS) December 12, 2023

The ManningCast had some flaws. There was some awkwardness in switching between the games at times. The magic trick Bargatze’s father attempted was a real head-scratching moment.

But generally speaking, sports media pros thought the Mannings did a great job on their first doubleheader.

Even with two games going, it's crazy how much better a watch the ManningCast is than a traditional broadcast. Especially when they have good football people on there. You learn a lot. — David Ubben (@davidubben) December 12, 2023

Underrated aspect of the Manning Cast: there is a LOT going on. The producers are doing some heavy lifting. The hosts do a great job of juggling all of the moving parts. It’s a complicated broadcast that feels simple with Zoom and cue cards. — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) December 12, 2023

Now the iPads which were on ABC and ESPN have been put away. I'll focus on the ManningCast on ESPN2. Kirk Cousins is showing some potential as an analyst here. — Ken Fang — Very Asian (@fangsbites) December 12, 2023

Manning cast Red Zone has been so good — Sharief Ishaq (@ShariefWDSU) December 12, 2023

The Manningcast is hilarious. Peyton and Eli compliment each other so well. Great job @OmahaProd — Jason Schaum (@SchaumJason) December 5, 2023

I’ve come to the realization that the #ManningCast is good when guests aren’t on. I think the 2 sec delay with the guests makes things awkward & half the guests suck. But they are doing a good job today with both games on. #MondayNightFootball — Ben Cary (@Ben_Cary_) December 12, 2023

I am loving Kirk Cousins on the Manning Cast — Josh Berman (@Josh_Berman123) December 12, 2023

