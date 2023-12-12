ManningCast
Peyton and Eli Manning took on a tough task Monday night covering two games on their ManningCast.

While fan reviews were mixed, sports media professionals applauded the Mannings’ effort.

The brothers brought their usual sense of humor, special guests, quirky moments and somehow balanced that all between the two Monday Night Football games.

Things got off to a slow start, with all the offenses struggling early. Peyton provided the first viral moment of the night. After Miami Dolphins center Connor Williams left their game against the Tennessee Titans with an injury, the Mannings talked about playing with unfamiliar centers.

“You kind of want your hands to be for one set of butt cheeks … so you don’t really want to share that with several,” Peyton said, before joking he knew former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday’s “butt cheeks as well as anybody.”

There were other notable fun moments, as when the brothers began joking about New York Giants QB Tommy DeVito’s agent, Sean Stellato, and father, Tom DeVito, celebrating in the stands.

“Oh my God. Look at the dad. Look at the dad. Johnny Fontaine. My Gosh,” Manning said, referencing the Godfather character.

 

Special guests Kirk Cousins, Will Compton, Taylor Lewan and comedian Nate Bargatze brought some interesting moments. Cousins’ appearance drew the best reviews. The discussion turned serious with the Minnesota Vikings quarterback, as he and the Mannings predicted strategy from both sides in the Green Bay Packers-Giants game.

 

The ManningCast had some flaws. There was some awkwardness in switching between the games at times. The magic trick Bargatze’s father attempted was a real head-scratching moment.

But generally speaking, sports media pros thought the Mannings did a great job on their first doubleheader.

[David Ubben]

