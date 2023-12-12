It took a while, but ESPN and the Manning brothers’ ambitious ManningCast for the Monday Night Football doubleheader found its first viral moment thanks to Peyton Manning’s rambling discussion about butt cheeks.

Yes, butt cheeks.

While the brothers were watching the Miami Dolphins-Tennessee Titans game, guest Nate Bargatze joined them. The stand-up comedian got the ball rolling after Dolphins center Connor Williams left the game with an injury.

“You know how much you talk about the centers and you’ve got to be comfortable with the centers?” Bargatze said. “They just bring you a guy from the bleachers for the backup center … ya’ll have never met him and the whole thing’s off.”

“It’s a comfort area, you don’t want to go around that area of too many people,” Eli said.

“You kind of want your hands to be for one set of butt cheeks, Nate, so you don’t want really want to share that with several,” Peyton said.

“Could you blindfold and just have your hands under and tell who it is?” Bargatze asked.

“Yeah, 100 percent,” Eli said.

“I knew Jeff Saturday’s butt cheeks as well as anybody.” Peyton said, referring to his longtime Indianapolis Colts center. “You don’t want to use ‘blindfold’ and ‘butt cheeks’ together very often.”

Finally, Eli had heard enough from his brother on the topic.

“Will you stop saying the word ‘butt cheeks,’ it’s bothering me,” Eli said.

Fans were amused by Peyton’s talk about the nether region of centers.

