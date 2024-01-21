Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) is interviewed by ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters after the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. The Ravens defeated the Rams 45-6. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
By Sean Keeley on

The Baltimore Ravens are heading back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2012 after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday.

A big part of why they’re here is quarterback Lamar Jackson. One of the favorites to win the NFL MVP, Jackson put on a stellar performance Saturday, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 100 yards and two more scores.

That’s on top of a regular season in which he racked up 3,678 passing yards, 821 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns.

With all of that, you might expect Jackson to be a little cocky and flashy in victory. However, that’s just not his style. And the 27-year-old is often at his most charming and most wholesome when he’s being interviewed by ESPN/ABC sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Salters had a chance to speak with Jackson after Saturday’s win and he punctuated their post-game discussion the way he usually does in their chats, by saying “appreciate you, Miss Lisa.”

That’s been the way Jackson caps his chats with Salters for years now, alternating it when needed for the season or holiday.

While it might not be something new, Jackson’s wholesome words for Salters on this larger stage caught the attention of a lot of people around the NFL, who appreciated the rapport between a star athlete and a sideline reporter.

Unfortunately, that will be the last time the Ravens play on ESPN/ABC this season, so we’ll have to wait until next season for Lamar and Miss Lisa’s next chat.

