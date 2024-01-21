Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens are heading back to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 2012 after defeating the Houston Texans 34-10 on Saturday.

A big part of why they’re here is quarterback Lamar Jackson. One of the favorites to win the NFL MVP, Jackson put on a stellar performance Saturday, throwing for 152 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 100 yards and two more scores.

That’s on top of a regular season in which he racked up 3,678 passing yards, 821 rushing yards, and 29 total touchdowns.

With all of that, you might expect Jackson to be a little cocky and flashy in victory. However, that’s just not his style. And the 27-year-old is often at his most charming and most wholesome when he’s being interviewed by ESPN/ABC sideline reporter Lisa Salters.

Salters had a chance to speak with Jackson after Saturday’s win and he punctuated their post-game discussion the way he usually does in their chats, by saying “appreciate you, Miss Lisa.”

That’s been the way Jackson caps his chats with Salters for years now, alternating it when needed for the season or holiday.

Lamar Jackson to Lisa Salters: "Merry Christmas, Miss Lisa." Respect. — Rob Maaddi (@RobMaaddi) December 26, 2023

While it might not be something new, Jackson’s wholesome words for Salters on this larger stage caught the attention of a lot of people around the NFL, who appreciated the rapport between a star athlete and a sideline reporter.

So sweet Lamar after interview says “Appreciate you Miss Lisa” to Lisa Salters – so sweet and gentlemanly! #Ravens — Connie Carberg (@ConnieScouts) January 21, 2024

“Appreciate you, Miss Lisa” -Lamar Jackson at the end of his interview with Lisa Salters That was showing respect — Q (@Kwenten75) January 21, 2024

Lamar referred to Lisa Salters as “Ms. Lisa.” Definitely didn’t forget his home training. ? — J-Mid (@jeffnojazzy) January 21, 2024

What an upstanding young man. Lamar Jackson with the “appreciate you Miss Lisa” to Lisa Salters — Khaya. (@Khaya__) January 21, 2024

Love that Lamar just called Lisa Salters “Miss Lisa.” Southern gentleman. — Adam Reiner (@adamreiner) January 21, 2024

Unfortunately, that will be the last time the Ravens play on ESPN/ABC this season, so we’ll have to wait until next season for Lamar and Miss Lisa’s next chat.

[ESPN via Larry Brown Sports]