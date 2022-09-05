One of NFL Media’s top on-air personalities is sticking around for the long run.

On Monday, the Sports Business Journal reported that Kyle Brandt had signed a new long-term deal with the company.

Brandt will remain a part of Good Morning Football, NFL Network’s long-running morning show, while also making appearances on “the NFL’s digital and social content.” Additionally, Brandt will “develop content ideas for NFL Media.”

The NFL has been home for 6 years. Going to be home for a long time. Guys, I’m genuinely thrilled. ?? https://t.co/y03mOCyu2g — Kyle Brandt (@KyleBrandt) September 5, 2022

Last month, Brandt inked a deal with Omaha Productions which included a podcast called Kyle Brandt’s Basement on ESPN’s digital platforms.

