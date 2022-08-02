ESPNNFLPodcastsBy Joe Lucia on

NFL Network’s Kyle Brandt has inked a multi-year deal with Omaha Productions, the production company owned by Peyton Manning, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The deal includes a podcast that will be on ESPN’s platforms, called Kyle Brandt’s Basement.

Brandt also teased a new project on Tuesday, which seems separate from Schefter’s scoop about the podcast. His comments about the executive producers sure seem to be in reference to Peyton and Eli Manning, though.

Brandt auditioned to host the ManningCast last year, as Schefter mentioned in his tweet.

Back in June, ESPN announced a deal with Omaha to create a podcast lineup, with six shows initially announced. Brandt’s show will add another NFL-themed offering to the library, and I wouldn’t be surprised if more podcasts will be added in the coming weeks.

I’d assume Brandt’s standing at NFL Network remains unchanged, especially given the wholesale (and well-publicized) overhaul of Good Morning Football last month, with Jamie Erdahl and Jason McCourty coming in. If there’s a change, news will surely trickle out.

