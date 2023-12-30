Dec 3, 2022; Atlanta, GA, USA; SEC Network announcer Johnny Manziel looks on prior to the SEC Championship game between the Georgia Bulldogs and the LSU Tigers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

While most records that draw some media comment are particularly notable, only the response to a Cleveland Browns one hit that level. On Friday, Jason Lloyd of The Athletic sent a tweet on the passing yardage Joe Flacco would need to pass Johnny Manziel for 31st in Browns’ history:

In case you were wondering, Joe Flacco needs 72 yards to pass Johnny Manziel for 31st on the Browns' all-time passing list. — Jason Lloyd (@ByJasonLloyd) December 29, 2023

In and of itself, that’s more of a note than anything, especially with Flacco not even doing this yet (although, barring injury, he almost certainly will in Cleveland’s regular-season finale against the Cincinnati Bengals Jan. 7). But what got this noticed was Manziel’s Twitter/X reaction:

Some records were meant to be broken https://t.co/8XWzPKC9b9 — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) December 29, 2023

That’s a pretty good reaction from Manziel. And it led to a lot of praise for him:

Johnny Manziel celebrated Joe Flacco’s red-hot Browns run with a perfect post https://t.co/F4DuQioXzf — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) December 30, 2023

Glad to see you came out the other side with your sense of humor intact. Wishing you nothing but the best in 2024 and beyond. — Andrew Ungvari (@DrewUnga) December 30, 2023

Mad respect for this tweet. I hope you’re rooting for us! — Mikey (@Cuzfromthebordr) December 29, 2023

Anyone who doesn’t respect Johnny Football is a hater. — Eric McCoy (@RealEricMcCoy) December 30, 2023

For the record, Manziel put up 1,675 passing yards for the Browns across 14 games (eight starts) from 2014-15. In that span, he posted a 57.0 percent completion mark, seven touchdowns, and seven interceptions. Flacco has posted 1,616 passing yards for Cleveland in five games (all starts) this season with a 60.3 percent completion mark and 13 touchdowns against eight interceptions, and he has the Browns in remarkable shape for a potential playoff run.

Manziel’s Cleveland career (and career overall) got a lot of discussion this year thanks to the Untold installment focusing on him. It’s interesting to see him back in the news again with a comment on Flacco’s success with the Browns.

