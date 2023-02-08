The life of an NFL insider isn’t as glamorous as it might sound. In Jay Glazer’s case, it can sometimes be downright disgusting.

The Fox NFL reporter recently recounted a rather disturbing experience he had while covering Baltimore Ravens training camp at McDaniel College in Westminster, Maryland in the early 2000s. Appearing on BetMGM’s Unleashed podcast with Olivia Dekker and Jerry Ferrara during Super Bowl media week, Glazer said that unfortunate timing forced him to stay in a hotel room right out of a Saw movie.

I can't imagine there is a worse training camp story than this from @JayGlazer ?#Unleashed pic.twitter.com/AbixshEntk — BetMGM ? (@BetMGM) February 8, 2023

“It’s Ravens family week, so every hotel is booked. So I’m staying in this crappy little dumpy place. It’s freaking disgusting. It’s $29 a night,” Glazer said. “I look around the room. I don’t have a problem with the french fries on the floor or the spiderwebs in the window, or the pieces of wallpaper ripped off the wall, but what the f*ck is up with all the blood splattered all over this wall?”

Glazer says that he found the hotel manager, who didn’t seem to share his concerns about the condition of the room.

“So I bring him down, and by the way, I’m supposed to meet Rex Ryan and Mike Pettine for dinner, who are coaches for the Ravens at the time. And I said, ‘Hey man, I don’t have a problem with the spiders or the french fries, but what the f*ck is with the blood all over the wall?’ And he literally says to me, ‘Oh, I got to call housekeeping.’ I said, ‘Housekeeping?!’ You should call Homeland Security! What are you calling housekeeping, like this happens all the time?”

Glazer was able to move into a room at a different hotel, but that one was a converted schoolhouse “like the freakin’ Shining.'” Worried about what the rest of the night might entail, the reporter put a plan into action.

“So I call Rex Ryan and Mike Pettine, and I say, ‘Hey, are you guys at the pub?’ They say, ‘Yeah.’ ‘I need you to get the biggest steak knives you have over there and come meet me at this hotel. Because I’m sleeping with these knives.’”

