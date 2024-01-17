Sep 24, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, right, and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt watch warm ups before the game between the Browns and the Tennessee Titans at Cleveland Browns Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports
NFLBy Ben Axelrod on

Following their 45-14 loss to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round, changes are coming to the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff.

What exactly those changes will be, however, depends on who you listen to.

At 6 a.m. ET on Wednesday morning, CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson reported that Browns had fired offensive coordinator Alex Vane Pelt, running backs coach Stump Mitchell and tight ends coach T.C. McCartney. In a subsequent post, Anderson noted that the coaching staff changes stemmed from Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski wanting “to change course.”

Roughly an hour after Anderson’s initial report, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network (who will soon become a free agent) weighed in, confirming that Mitchell had been fired and that McCartney won’t be retained. As for Van Pelt, Rapoport seemed to have differing information, as he stated that the offensive coordinator remained under contract in Cleveland and that no determination had been made on his future.

Responding to the discrepancy in Rapoport’s report, Anderson doubled down on Van Pelt having been let go by the Browns.

“I’m told Alex Van Pelt informed some of members of the team yesterday he was let go Tuesday afternoon upon hearing this specific news & received messages of condolences to that end, along with Mitchell and McCartney per source,” she wrote, before later adding that such discussions were ongoing as of 9 p.m. ET on Tuesday.

Roughly around the same time that Rapoport reported that Van Pelt remained under contract with the Browns, multiple beat reporters in Cleveland, including Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot and WEWS’ Camryn Justice, posted similar reports.

At this point, everyone seems to be in agreement that both Mitchell and McCartney have been let go. It’s curious, however, that Anderson is reporting that Van Pelt has already been fired, while other reporters — both nationally and locally — say otherwise.

But while Rapoport and the Browns’ beat have insisted that Van Pelt has yet to be fired, it’s worth noting that none of them have reported that he will, in fact, return as Cleveland’s offensive coordinator. It will be interesting to see what changes are ultimately made to the Browns’ staff and how they reflect the current reporting regarding the situation.

About Ben Axelrod

Ben Axelrod is a veteran of the sports media landscape, having most recently worked for NBC's Cleveland affiliate, WKYC. Prior to his time in Cleveland, he covered Ohio State football and the Big Ten for outlets including Cox Media Group, Bleacher Report, Scout and Rivals.

View all posts by Ben Axelrod