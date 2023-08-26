Feb 12, 2023; Glendale, Arizona, US; NFL reporter Ian Rapoport on the sideline before Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport made a fascinating reveal earlier this week. Rapoport, who is prominently featured in documentary NFL Draft: The Pick is In, said that he combed over the film before it aired (on the Roku Channel, beginning Friday).

The insider appeared on The Rich Eisen Show Wednesday. While he was there, Rapoport dished about NFL Draft: The Pick is In, a documentary created by NFL Films and Skydance Sports. The documentary followed several NFL hopefuls, as well as both Eisen and Rapoport, throughout the process of this year’s draft.

But Rapoport had to make sure of something. The insider had to ensure that nothing said or shown in the documentary would put him in a jam.

Eisen noted that Rapoport saw his parts first and wanted him to share why. He gave him the floor, and Rapoport delivered.

“You know, Rich, I think what I do is obviously I report things and make them public. But a lot of what I do is behind the scenes,” Rapoport said. He continued “Conversations about trades, about prospects, about where I hear people are going. I talk to a lot of coaches and general managers. And I was nervous that somebody would be able to tell who I’m talking to. Really what I was nervous about.”

“I had no issues with it; of course, they did an amazing job,” Rapoport clarified. “But I was nervous that someone’s going to hear a voice on the other line and say, ‘Hey, why is he talking to him?’ Or, ‘Why is she talking to him?'”

Life in media and being an insider is different from any other life. So wanting to cover yourself in that situation is extremely understandable for Rapoport to want to do.

