Feb 7, 2023; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Howie Long at Fox Sports media day at the Phoenix Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Bill Belichick’s future remains to be determined, but he did admit he wants to remain in the coaching realm.

Until a decision is made, Hall of Famer turned analyst Howie Long has his own thoughts on where the legendary coach ends up.

… The Commanders.

“I think the quarterback is a key component … I think you gotta get the number one, number two, or number three spot,” Long told Fox recently. “If I were Bill, if I thought Washington could get a quarterback, I might go to Washington.

“Bill is an Annapolis guy, his dad coached there, he’s an East Coast guy, he likes the water, has a boat with eight rings on it.”

The Commanders general manager Adam Peters didn’t say anything specific about Belichick amid his new head coach search after Ron Rivera parted ways with the team.

He said it wouldn’t take someone “in a box” as far as an offensive or defensive-heavy coach goes, but more of a leadership role.

That’s also what Long said.

“It’s gotta be a fit with an owner. An owner has to say, ‘Take over the organization, win me a championship.’ Washington is desirable, seems like an owner with a level head,” Long said.

Belichick was relieved of his duties after a historic run as the head coach of the New England Patriots. His final 2023 season ended with a disastrous 4-13 record — the worst among Belichick’s 23 seasons at the position.

The latest reports have Belichick poised to take over with the Atlanta Falcons.

[Fox]