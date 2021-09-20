The Minnesota Vikings have had quite the run of crucial missed field goals at times, including Blair Walsh’s infamous miss in the playoffs in January 2016. Their latest came on the road against the Arizona Cardinals Sunday, when Greg Joseph missed from 37 yards out in the final seconds with Minnesota down 34-33. And the Vikings’ radio call from long-established team Paul Allen and Pete Bercich (in their 20th and 15th seasons respectively) initially had Joseph’s kick as good (via Timothy Burke):

AS CALLED ON VIKINGS RADIO: pic.twitter.com/11794IWphj — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) September 20, 2021

Allen says “Joseph, come on! It is GOOOODDD! No, he missed it!” And Bercich then says “It felt good!” And Allen says “Are you kidding me? He missed it right.”

Contrast that to Gus Johnson’s hard-to-translate exuberance on the Fox TV broadcast:

That’s a rough loss for the Vikings. And it was perhaps particularly rough for those listening on the radio who initially thought they had a win.

[Timothy Burke on Twitter; photo from Joe Camporeale/USA Today Sports]