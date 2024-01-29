Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

While the sports media continues to rely on Elon Musk’s X as a resource and conversation outlet, it has to come to terms with the fact that it remains easy to be duped if you don’t take a moment.

The Messenger and On3 are the latest outlets to get faked out by a fake tweet. This time, it was an account pretending to be Odell Beckham Sr., father of Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Odell Beckham, Jr.

The post caught people’s attention as it came in the wake of Baltimore’s 17-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship, costing the team a chance at a Super Bowl berth.

“My son deserves better quarterback play. You set him up for failure today. This loss is NOT on OBJ,” reads the X post that appears at first glance to be from “Odell Beckham Sr.” A quick glance at the actual username, however, reveals it to be to from user @RonBillmery, a Ballsack Sports-affiliated fake account.

My son deserves better quarterback play. You set him up for failure today. This loss is NOT on OBJ. #Pray4Him #FreeOBJ #Baltifraud pic.twitter.com/fOm0MnZ0HM — Odell Beckham Sr. (@RonBillmery) January 28, 2024

It looks like both On3 and The Messenger wrote articles around the post as if it were real.

On3 appears to have realized their error and deleted the article. The Messenger article by reporter Jackson Thompson was deleted after about two hours of being live.

It’s a bit of a perfect storm for a fake social media post to dupe writers, considering Beckham has publically sparred with quarterbacks and teams before. However, for the record, it looks like Beckham is very supportive of Jackson on Sunday despite the loss.

Odell and Lamar after a tough loss ? (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/aucEFzhK47 — Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 28, 2024

This is the latest example of how you have to double-check and triple-check when you’re using X as your resource for articles. Fox Sports’ Emmanuel Acho was fooled by a fake tweet about Caleb Williams two weeks ago and we’ve seen several high-profile people around sports get duped as well since Elon Musk made X, formerly Twitter, even more of a Wild West than it previously was.

