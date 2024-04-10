Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN and NFL Network are once again joining forces for joint coverage leading up to the NFL Draft.

This isn’t the first time ESPN and NFL Network have joined forces for one of the biggest events of the year. They previously collaborated in 2020, likely due to the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, and again in 2023. And Wednesday saw the two networks announce that this partnership will continue in the weeks leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft.

https://twitter.com/NFLMedia/status/1778100640780357886?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1778100640780357886%7Ctwgr%5E2b58be4fa12d94db7e5dc9dbb64382804bd7ca30%7Ctwcon%5Es1_c10&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fpublish.twitter.com%2F%3Furl%3Dhttps%3A%2F%2Ftwitter.com%2FNFLMedia%2Fstatus%2F1778100640780357886

That’s without mentioning the reported equity stake that the NFL was seeking in ESPN. And while that was reported by Andrew Marchand earlier this year to be in “advanced talks,” there’s been minimal movement on that front.

On Tuesday, April 16th, NFL Draft guru Mel Kiper Jr. will be a guest on NFL Network’s Total Access, a switch from his appearance on Good Morning Football last year due to the show’s current hiatus.

Wednesday, April 17th, sees further analyst movement. ESPN insider Field Yates will appear on NFL Network’s Path to the Draft, while former NFL wide receiver Steve Smith Sr. will join ESPN’s 6 p.m. edition of SportsCenter.

The crossovers continue on Thursday, April 18th, with ESPN’s Mina Kimes lending her insights to NFL Network’s Move the Sticks. Friday, April 19th, features a repeat from last year’s crossover: former NFL quarterback and current analyst Kurt Warner will again appear on ESPN’s Get Up, followed by NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah joining ESPN’s NFL Live later that afternoon.

Building on the success of last year’s collaboration, the crossover coverage leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft aims to take this to the next level. It remains to be seen if this will become a permanent fixture for future draft coverage, especially with a potential ESPN-NFL Network partnership looming.

[NFL Network on X]